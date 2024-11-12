A glitch in Fortnite is causing a lot of frustration for players going up against it. It involves the new cars in Chapter 2 Remix and provides an easy way to escape, but it’s easier said than done. Here’s how to do the hydraulics glitch in Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix.

How To Pull Off the Hydraulics Glitch in Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix

If you’ve been playing your fair share of Fortnite this season, you’ll surely be familiar with the hydraulics glitch. It involves someone driving one of the Lowrider vehicles found at Snoop Dogg’s Doggpound POI and using it to launch ridiculously high in the sky. Players don’t take any fall damage while using it, so it’s a great way to avoid confrontation or get in the middle of it. But the process to pull it off is a bit tricky.

The first thing to know is that it’s easiest to pull off the hydraulics glitch on PC. Head to Settings and find the Keyboard Controls tab. Scroll down until you find the “Vehicles – Cars” section and change the “Driver Brake” keybind to your mouse’s scroll wheel. Once that’s done, it’s time to test it out in a real game.

Load into a game with the Chapter 2 Remix map and find one of the Lowrider vehicles. Start driving and use the scroll wheel to operate the “Handbrake/Charge Jump” feature. If you scroll quickly enough, it should send your car flying into the sky.

Can You Do the Hydraulics Glitch on Console in Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix?

Since PC players are having all the fun, console players surely want to know whether they can do the hydraulics glitch as well. It’s possible, but it’s going to take turning your controller in for a mouse. If you’re able to plug a mouse into your console, the process will be the same after that. Of course, if you’re not used to playing Fortnite with a mouse, there’s sure to be a learning curve, but it may be worth it if you’re always being put in sweaty lobbies.

And that’s how to do the hydraulics glitch in Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix. If you’re interested in more, here are all the Mythics in the current season of Fortnite and where to find them.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

