Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley had the entire football world talking after pulling off a backward hurdle against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The good people at Madden 25 took notice and added the move to the game. Here’s how to do the Saquon Barkley spin hurdle in Madden 25.

Recommended Videos

How To Do Madden 25’s Saquon Barkley Spin Hurdle

.@EAMaddenNFL has added Saquon Barkley’s ridiculous spin hurdle to game play 🔥 https://t.co/rzf9nE6mjb pic.twitter.com/JS5p0LCV9Z — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 20, 2024

The most important thing to know about the spin hurdle in Madden 25 is that only Saquon Barkley can do it. There’s no point in picking another team and trying to pull it off. In fact, even if you pick the Eagles and sub in Kenneth Gainwell, it won’t work.

Once you’ve come to terms with that and get the image of Derrick Henry leaping over a man half his size, it’s time to get to work because the move is no small feat. Here are all the steps to follow to complete the spin hurdle in Madden 25:

The process starts by handing or throwing the ball to Saquon and waiting for the defense to come after him.

Once a defender gets in close proximity, you must pay attention to their pursuit angle, as only players attempting to tackle Saquon from a 45-degree angle can be hurdled over.

At the moment the stars align, all you have to do is hit the hurdle button (triangle on PlayStation and Y on Xbox) to complete the spin hurdle.

Related: Madden NFL 25 Is the Madden Game I’ve Been Waiting For [Review]

Does the Saquon Barkley Spin Hurdle Work Online?

Plenty of games offer unique experiences to their players that only work offline. It’s a shame, but sometimes, it’s the easiest way to ensure quality. Thankfully, there don’t appear to be any restrictions when it comes to Madden 25’s spin huddle. Players are free to use it in offline and online modes, including Ultimate Team.

As of writing, the best card Saquon has is a 90 overall, which is nothing to scoff at but not the best in the game. With the year he’s having, however, he’s sure to get an upgrade that will make pulling off the spin hurdle a walk in the park.

And that’s how to do the Saquon Barkley spin hurdle in Madden 25. If you’re interested in more, here are the best sliders for realistic gameplay in the popular football game.

Madden NFL 25 is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy