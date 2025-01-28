Forgot password
The Tomb in Black Ops 6.
Category:
Video Games
Guides

How To Do the Song Easter Egg in The Tomb in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
|

Published: Jan 28, 2025 02:18 pm

The latest Black Ops 6 Zombies map is here and has a lot of ground to cover. Thankfully, the Call of Duty community is working to ensure that Easter eggs don’t remain hidden. So, here’s how to do the song Easter egg in The Tomb in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How To Play the Song in The Tomb in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Just like the last Zombies map, Citadelle des Morts, The Tomb has its own song that will play as you fight off hordes of zombies if you’re able to find three pairs of headphones. They are spread across the map, and it took The Escapist just over 11 rounds to locate all of them during a solo run. So, if you want to enhance your Zombies experience, here’s where to find the headphones to complete the song Easter egg in The Tomb in Black Ops 6:

First Pair of Headphones

The first pair of headphones as part of an article about how to do the song easter egg in The Tomb in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

The first pair of headphones aren’t hard to find, sitting on a shelf just to the left of the Stamin-Up machine. The object sticks out like a sore thumb, so don’t worry about potentially getting stuck as you turn your back to the zombies behind you and hit the interact button.

Second Pair of Headphones

The second pair of headphones as part of an article about how to do the song easter egg in The Tomb in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

The second pair of headphones that are part of the song Easter egg in The Tomb in Black Ops 6 are a lot harder to see, as they’re stuck in a dark corner right outside of the room that houses the Speed Cola machine. Use the image above as a frame of reference to find the spot and just spam the interact button if you’re unable to see the headphones in the dark.

Third Pair of Headphones

The third pair of headphones as part of an article about how to do the song easter egg in The Tomb in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

The final pair of headphones are the hardest to reach, being in the Nexus, but the easiest to locate. As soon as you arrive in the strange location after opening the passage, head right until you reach one of the glowing mushroom-looking objects; the headphones will be on the ground next to it and ready to interact with.

Once you interact with all three pairs of headphones, the song “Dig” by Kevin Sherwood and Matt Heafy will start playing and make it seem like you’re in the third act of an action movie. It won’t last long, but it’s certainly worth all the effort.

And that’s how to do the song Easter egg in The Tomb in Black Ops 6 Zombies. If you’re looking for other secrets in the latest Call of Duty game, here’s how to do the mannequin Easter egg on Nuketown.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone are available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
