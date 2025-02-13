How To Earn Copper Skeyt Currency Fast in Avowed

In true RPG fashion, Avowed has all sorts of items to purchase from Merchants. Here’s what you need to know to earn Copper Skeyt currency fast in Avowed and buy whatever your journey calls for.

How Currency Scaling Works in Avowed

Copper Skeyt can spawn as loot throughout the Living Lands in Avowed

Before getting into how to earn currency in Avowed, it’s important to note how it scales. In Avowed, each region has its own difficulty, and enemies spawning will be of one of a few levels. This is to scale difficulty throughout the game. As difficulty scales, so will currency.

Higher-difficulty enemies will require higher-tier weapons and armor to kill and protect yourself from. While this higher-tier gear is more expensive, you’ll also be awarded more Copper Skeyt for your actions in these higher-difficulty areas. Higher-tier gear also sells for more, which can help you keep up with rising costs throughout your playthrough.

How To Earn Copper Skeyt Currency In Avowed

In Avowed, there are all sorts of methods to earn Copper Skeyt, the currency you’ll be earning and spending across the Living Lands. Currency can be earned in many ways. Some enemies will drop Copper Skeyt or other coins, which will be instantly converted to Copper Skeyt. You can also find currency within the world while looting chests and lockboxes. These methods often award valuable gems, which have no other purpose other than to sell to Merchants for Copper Skeyt.

Copper Skeyt is also awarded for completing quests. Many main and side quests award Copper Skeyt. Sometimes when completing a quest, you can also haggle with an NPC to make them pay you a larger amount of currency, or even give you some if they weren’t planning to at all. However, many quests will end with NPCs giving the Envoy Copper Skeyt to reward their help.

You can also earn currency by selling items to Merchants in Avowed. Merchants will give the Envoy Copper Skeyt for all sorts of items. You can sell your unused weapons, armor, crafting materials, and more to Merchants to earn money across the Living Lands. That being said, weapons and armor typically award the most Copper Skeyt when sold. The higher the quality and upgrade tier weapons and armor are, the more they are worth.

There are also bounties available for the Envoy to complete across the Living Lands. This side mission type awards decent sums of Copper Skeyt and can often be completed in just a few minutes or less.

Avowed Bounties, Explained

Bounty Master Aldrich at the Bounty Board in Dawnshore in Avowed

The major areas you travel to in Avowed each have their own settlements, and these settlements will have a bounty board. The first time you approach a bounty board in a given area, you’ll likely be approached by the NPC who manages bounties in that area. Once you’re done speaking with them, you can start taking bounties.

To take a bounty, simply head to the bounty board and press the interact button to read the posting for each bounty. Once you read the bounty posting, the bounty will be marked on your map. Once you have a bounty or bounties claimed, head to the marked area and kill the target. These are typically either tougher mini-bosses or large camps of enemies.

When you kill your target or targets, you’ll be prompted to grab a trophy to prove you’ve killed the bounty. These will spawn and be marked as Quest Items, housed within that section of your inventory. After you’ve slain a target and picked up the trophy, take it back to the NPC managing the bounty board. Interact to talk to the NPC and tell them you have a bounty to claim. The trophy will be removed from your inventory, and you’ll receive Copper Skeyt for your services.

The Fastest Way to Earn Copper Skeyt Currency in Avowed

By far, the fastest way to earn Copper Skeyt in Avowed is to sell weapons and armor while prioritizing bounties in your playthrough. Selling gear awards decent currency, and you can often find all sorts of unneeded weapons and armor by looting the environment or the bodies of defeated enemies. The higher the quality, the more it will sell for.

Unique weapons are another way to get rich quickly. This is where bounties come into play. Not only do bounties award Copper Skeyt upon completion, but many slain bounties will drop Unique weapons and armor. These can often sell for far more than you were paid for the Bounty itself, so always be sure to check for Unique weapons and armor after slaying a Bounty.

And that’s how to earn Copper Skeyt currency fast in Avowed.

Avowed releases on PC and Xbox on February 18.

