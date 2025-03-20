In Assassin’s Creed Shadows, the Mon currency is a highly necessary resource. Whether you’re using it to buy gear, Kakurega, cosmetics, or replenish your Scouts, you’ll need plenty. Here’s how to earn Mon fast in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

How to Earn Mon in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

In Assassin’s Creed Shadows, there are no shortage of ways to earn Mon. Several activities will award Mon, both directly and indirectly. For example, players have the ability to earn Mon outright as a reward from completing contracts. When you accept a contract, the Mon awarded is visible on its quest icon.

You can also earn Mon by looting it. Throughout Assassin’s Creed Shadows, you can loot plenty of chests as well as killed enemies. Both chests and enemies will often have Mon, which will be instantly awarded when you loot them.

You can also sell items to earn Mon. Much of the gear you find around Feudal Japan can be sold to various vendors around the map. There are tons of weapons and armor to find in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, and it’s likely you’ll find a legendary weapon or armor set you wish to keep and upgrade over some of the random looted items. Selling that excess gear can be a great way to earn Mon. If you don’t plan on spending too much time in customizing or upgrading your hideout, selling hideout resources and crafting materials can also net extra Mon.

As you loot, you’ll also find items called Valuables. These are random items with no practical purpose other than to be sold, which can be done so conveniently in bulk to vendors and merchants.

What is the Fastest Way to Earn Mon in Assassin’s Creed Shadows? Answered

The fastest and most efficient way to earn Mon in Assassin’s Creed Shadows is by finding strategies where you can employ several of the methods to earn Mon at once. By far, the easiest and most effective way to do this is by completing Castle side activities.

Across Assassin’s Creed Shadows‘ Feudal Japan, there are several enemy occupied Castles. These Castles have several ways to earn Mon, and can be completed really fast with Naoe’s stealth capabilities. Castles are crawling with enemies, including a set amount of Samurai Daisho. While the standard enemies within these areas can often drop some Mon as loot, the Samurai Daisho will almost always have larger sums of Mon on them.

There is also tons of loot in these Castles, with chests that will include Mon directly, or weapons, armor, and valuables for you to sell later. To earn Mon as fast as possible, sneak into a Castle as Naoe and use your focus and eagle’s vision to make note of the chests and enemies in the area. Kill and loot as many of the enemies as you can, loot all the chests, and assassinate the Daisho and take their loot. After clearing a Castle, head to the nearest Gear Vendor or Port Trader and sell everything you looted from the Castle.

If you run out of Castles or don’t see any on your map, selling gear and completing contracts with Mon rewards is a great way to supplement your in game income.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

