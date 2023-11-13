How to Earn the Interstellar Mastery Camo in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

One of the most popular grinds in Call of Duty games is trying to unlock that sweet, sweet Mastery Camo. With each game it’s generally a new and unique camo with a vibrant special effect that makes it stand out. Here’s how you can get your solider gloves on the Interstellar Mastery Camo in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

How to Earn All Mastery Camos in MW3

Mastery Camos are generally quite the grind to unlock. In CoD: MW3 you’ll need to unlock the four base camos for each weapon by completing various challenges specific to that weapon type. For example, the SMG base camos require challenges such as getting 10 kills while sliding. Once you’ve completed these base camo challenges for a weapon you’ll be able to take on the challenge for the Gold Camo.

How to Unlock the Gilded Camo in MW3

In MW3, the Gold Camo is actually slightly different this year where it’s now called the Gilded Camo. It’s still a shiny gold camo for your guns, but now features a gilded pattern with the gold finish. Still a very nice camo! The challenge for unlocking this camo is quite straightforward with tasks such as killing 10 enemies without them damaging you. After completing that challenge you’ll have the Gilded Camo available to use on the gun you’ve unlocked it for. You’ll need to repeat this progress for each weapon type category such as all SMG’s.

How to Unlock the Forged Camo in MW3

The Forged Camo is the next tier up from the Gilded Camo. It’s a sleek titanium-style weapon skin and you’ll need to satisfy three requirements to unlock it. You’ll need to have completed the Gilded Camo for the weapon you want to unlock the Forged Camo for. You’ll also need to have completed the Gilded Camo on five other weapons from the same category i.e. on five other SMGs. Finally, you’ll need to complete a challenge, like getting three kills without dying 10 times. After those requirements are met you’ll unlock the shiny Forged Camo for your gun.

How to Unlock the Priceless Camo in MW3

The Priceless Camo is the first animated camo that you can unlock in MW3. It features a vibrant blue and purple animated pattern that flows around on the gun and looks pretty nice. Unlocking this camo is where the grind really steps up a notch. You’ll need to unlock the Forged Camo for the gun you want the Priceless Camo on, but then you’ll also need to have another 35 other Forged Camos unlocked across your other weapons. Obtaining a total of 36 Forged Camos is no joke. You’ll also need to complete a challenge as usual, in this case it’ll be something like get five kills without dying 10 times. Once you’ve sorted those requirements you’ll have your new captivating Priceless Camo.

How to Unlock the Interstellar Camo in MW3

The Interstellar is the ultimate Mastery Camo in MW3. It’s a beautiful animated galaxy pattern that flows across the entire gun and is really striking. Unlocking this top tier camo has but one simple requirement that will take a ton of effort to fulfill: Complete a total of 36 Priceless Camo challenges. This can be done across any of the weapons in the game in any of the categories. Considering you’ll need to work your way through Gilded, Forged, and then Priceless Camo challenges for over 36 different weapons, it’s going to take a fair bit of time. Probably a few months for the average players focusing on this grind to complete.

That is a ton of effort to unlock all those camos, but you are rewarded with the amazing Interstellar Camo for your weapons if you put in the effort, and you’ll certainly rack up the clout when running around with this in a lobby.

That covers off how to unlock all the Mastery Camos in Modern Warfare 3, with the goal of obtaining the coveted Interstellar Camo at the end of the grind. It’ll take a lot of effort to pull off, but you’ll earn some other amazing camos and try out a whole bunch of weapons along the way.

If you want to speed up the process, you could try carrying two primary weapons.