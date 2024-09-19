How to Enact Community Actions in Frostpunk 2

As you build your perfect society in Frostpunk 2, using Community Actions is the main method you’ll have to manipulate your relations with the various groups of people united by their similar mindsets. Known either as Communities or Factions, dancing to their tune is essential to keep order inside the walls.

How to Use Community Actions in Frostpunk 2

Community Actions are available once you start Chapter 1 and get introduced to Communities and Factions. Regardless of the name, they function very similarly to each other. They’re all groups of people with their own goals and objectives, which can vary from maintaining order in the city to just surviving another day. And as Steward, you can directly interact with them to meet your own goals.

Click on the specific Community/Faction icon in the lower central bar to see and execute the available Actions. Each of the groups has some specific actions, but they all boil down to the same basic principles:

Trust: Increases your Trust with a group by granting them a favor, such as passing a Law for them or researching a subject of their interest;

Favours: Raise or Demand Funds from the group, getting Heatstamps from them but lowering their Trust;

Fervor: Deradicalises the group, lowering their Fervor at cost of some Trust;

Council: Promotes or Condemns a group, increasing or decreasing their Trust in you;

Special: Unique actions related to that group’s special capacities.

Maintaining good relations with all Communities/Factions is essential if you aim for prosperity, but it can be hard to maintain a harmonious relationship with all of them at once. Sometimes helping a group will result in losing Trust from another. Knowing when to lose Trust is acceptable will be crucial for a smooth progression.

Don’t be afraid to use Community Actions in Frostpunk 2, as they are one of your many powerful tools to bring stability to the city. Sometimes taking more Heatstamps from a group is necessary, so don’t worry if they hate you for a while. They’ll get over it in time. Or I least I hope they do.

Frostpunk 2 is available for PC.

