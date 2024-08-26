How To Enter Gorak’s Suite in Star Wars Outlaws

Gorak’s Suite is a private location, but one that Star Wars Outlaws players will have to breach if they want to complete the game. Yes, this time we aren’t necessarily on the right side of the law, but everything happens for a reason, including breaching Gorak’s Suite.

Where Is Gorak’s Suite in Star Wars Outlaws?

Reaching Gorak’s Suite is simple, but it can be tough to find the right way in. Once you’re on the path you shouldn’t have any major issues, so here’s a step-by-step guide to get it done.

Head inside the club On the left side of the room, you’ll find an entrance to a balcony, follow through to the outside. Walk along the balcony to a storage room. On the left side of the room, you’ll see a small vent. Open this using your lockpicking skills. Once inside the vent climb the ladder and continue crawling until you see an area to drop down. Now that you’ve dropped into the building again, activate the turbolift and this will take you directly to Gorak’s Suite.

It doesn’t get easier than that! The hardest bit of reaching this room is the lockpicking challenge, however, if you are struggling you can reduce the difficulty of this minigame in the settings of Star Wars Outlaws, so do what you must.

For gamers like me who prefer visual guides, above is a look at the balcony you’re searching for, so if you are still stuck just roam around the club until you’re able to find the location in the image. Once you’re there it’s easy to continue.

With sneaking being such a large part, you’re going to face plenty of situations like this in Star Wars Outlaws where you’re forced to seek out an alternate way into private locations, so you might as well start getting good at it now.

