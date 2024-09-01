How To Enter Imperial Forward Base in Star Wars Outlaws

During the Slicer quest in Star Wars Outlaws, you will need to sneak inside the Imperial Forward Base. But this area is heavily guarded, so you will need to use stealth if you want to meet with Aila.

How To Meet With Aila Inside Imperial Forward Base in Star Wars Outlaws

Obviously, you can’t just stride into a base from the front gate, since you are not Darth Vader. So to get inside the Imperial Forward Base in Star Wars Outlaws, you must head to your right from the entrance. Just keep walking until you see a path filled with butterflies. Climb up the rocks until you can jump to the outside wall of this military structure.

You will find some workers and guards on top of the walls, but luckily, you don’t have to stay on this spot. Just use the stairs nearby and go down to the lowest floor. Afterward, climb up the ladder to your right. There will be one soldier and one worker standing before the door. Knock them out before they can sound an alarm.

After you unlock the lock, head inside, and Aila will contact you. She is inside the same building as you, so you just need to go down and then enter the door. The Splicer will order you to place an antenna on the roof.

There will be another ladder beside the door you used to come in. Use it and place the tool to continue the quest. This time, you will need to head straight to the control tower. The turrets will begin attacking the soldiers. Just sprint past them and head inside the building.

You will encounter several soldiers inside that you will need to take down with your blaster. Once the area is safe, you can use the turbo-lift to enter the Imperial Forward Base command room. There will be two more officers in this area. After killing them, you can access the computer to allow Aila to leave.

But unfortunately, you are still stuck inside the Imperial Forward Base. To escape, just head outside the building and sprint toward the vent on the wall across from you. This will bring you outside the military building where you can call your Speeder to get away.

Note that the Empire will likely continue to hunt you down at this point. You have to remain unnoticed for some time before they drop their search. I suggest looking for an open field that is away from any roads. The Empire will send soldiers that patrol the area, so you will want to avoid those paths. Wait until the red sigil on the top left disappears, and you will be safe.

And that’s how to enter (and leave) the Imperial Forward Base in Star Wars Outlaws.

Star Wars Outlaws is available now.

