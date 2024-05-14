How to Enter The Pit of the Artificers in Diablo 4

A lack of a fulfilling endgame has been one of the main issues with Diablo 4, and The Pit of the Artificers aims to fix that with Loot Reborn. This guide will cover how you can enter the pit for the first time and get started on the 200-level journey.

Diablo 4: How to Start The Pit of the Artificers

Image via Activision Blizzard.

Bring three Runeshards to the Obelisk in Cerrigar to enter The Pit of Artificers. Once you use your three shards to activate the Obelisk, your party members can follow or you can attempt the depths by yourself. Either way, you need to place at least one shard to earn the best rewards, like Stygian Stones. If you have a party, the best way to enter the Pit is to have one play use at least one Runeshard. That way, everyone gets rewards, and the cost to enter is much lower.

Once you start The Pit of the Artificers, you have ten minutes to slay as many enemies as possible. If you are successful, the final boss of that level will appear, and you can kill it for the real rewards. After the boss goes down, the next level can begin. This cycle is what defines the activity for endgame players and there are 200 levels in total for the activity. It’s going to take some fantastic gear or plenty of time to reach the end entirely.

How to Unlock the Pit of the Artificers in Diablo 4

Reach World Tier 4.

Complete a Tier 46 or higher Nightmare Dungeon.

Collect at least 3 Runeshards.

Activate the Obelisk in Cerrigar with the shards.

Before you can start taking on the Pit, you still need the Runeshards, and you need a new set every time you enter. Just like the endgame bosses, the shards serve as a material you need to grind that serves as a key. After you reach World Tier 4, you can complete a Nightmare Dungeon on Tier 46 or higher and then the shards will start dropping from all major activities. Helltides, dungeons, and World Bosses are just a few examples.

And that’s all there is to entering the Pit. Take your time with reaching the end and look out for the Stygian Stones.

Diablo 4 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

