How To Equip the Sensor Backpack and Scan Mysterious Energy Signatures in Fortnite Chapter 6

After a brief delay to complete the Outlaw Keycard Community Quest, Story Quests are back in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2. However, they’re no joke this time around, especially when it comes to Stage 4. So, here’s how to equip the Sensor Backpack and scan Mysterious Energy Signatures in Fortnite.

Recommended Videos

How To Find the Sensor Backpack in Fortnite

Stage 3 of the Wanted: Midas Quests asks you to open an Outlaw Chest, which requires reaching Rare rarity with the Outlaw Keycard. That task is likely going to take you a couple of hours, as you’ll have to rob a bunch of vaults, eliminate plenty of guards, and spend your weight in gold. Once you’re able to open that chest, though, Stage 4 is waiting for you, and it’s not exactly an easy mission.

Fortnite sends you out in search of the “Sensor Backpack,” which isn’t an item you can find in Chests or on the ground. In fact, it’s just sitting on the ground behind the wolf statue south of Crime City. It’s the same one where you can join the Secret Wolf Pack, so some players should already be familiar with the area. Once you arrive at the location, there’s a case sitting on the ground you can interact with. Go ahead and do that, and the Sensor Backpack will attach itself where your Back Bling used to be.

Related: How To Unlock the Dupli-Kate Skin in Fortnite

How To Scan Mysterious Energy Signatures in Fortnite Chapter 6

With the Sensor Backpack on your back, you can now venture out in search of the Mysterious Energy Signatures in Fortnite. There are three of them, and they aren’t that far from where you got the backpack. Just head up the mountain, you’ll notice three areas with exclamation points above them. Once you arrive at the closest one, glowing strings of lights reveal themselves, and all you have to do is interact with them.

They aren’t all that far from one another, but you do have to interact with all three to complete the Sensor Backpack Quest and earn your XP. Make sure to keep your head on a swivel, though, because plenty of other players will be looking to knock out their Outlaw Quests at the same time and won’t feel bad about sending you back to the lobby. That’s probably why it’s a good idea to loot up before heading to the mountain, as it’ll help you prepare for anything and everything.

When the Sensor Backpack challenge is complete, you can turn your attention to Stage 5, which asks you to steal a copy of the Mask-Making Book from the Mask Maker’s Hideout. If you’re smart with your time, you probably won’t have any trouble knowing out that one in the same game, especially if you have access to a vehicle.

And that’s how to equip the Sensor Backpack and scan Mysterious Energy Signatures in Fortnite Chapter 6.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy