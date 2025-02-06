How to Equip & Use the Torch in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

The world of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 can be a pretty harsh one, and if you look even a little bit dodgy, the guards will come down hard on you. Here’s how to equip and use the torch in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Equipping the Torch in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

To equip and use the torch in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, open up your inventory and equip a pouch, then select the torch and equip it. Exit out of the inventory, then hold down on the d-pad to have Henry bring up the torch. If you’re playing on PC, press the R key to equip it.

You’ll know that the torch is equipped when you look at it in your inventory and see the red shield icon next to it. Do note that torch flames will go out over time as well, so you do need to be mindful of that and have other torches handy for when that happens.

In addition to that, while it is possible to equip a weapon and a torch at the same time, it’ll only work with one-handed weapons. You can’t hold a two-handed weapon with a torch, and you can’t have a shield and a torch out at the same time either.

Why Do You Need a Torch?

Aside from helping you light up the darkness and giving you better visibility, it’s forbidden to walk around settlements and towns at night without a torch. If guards spot you without one, they’ll chase you down and interrogate you, and you’ll either need to pay them off with Groschen or get carted off.

Locals may also be less inclined to speak with you in the dark if you don’t have a torch out.

How to Get Torches

Finally, the best way to get torches is by purchasing them from general traders in town, or just by looting them from corpses and chests.

And that’s everything you need to know about using the torch in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including the best perks to get first, and all romance options.

