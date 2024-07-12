There are a lot of side quests to take on in Once Human, and while most of them are quite straightforward, there are some that require you to solve tricky puzzles. Here’s how to escape Dayton Hospital in Once Human.

Escaping Dayton Hospital in Once Human

One of the quests you’ll take on in Once Human requires you to return to Dayton Hospital, where you have to find Kayla, as well as the medicine she was searching for inside. Towards the end of the quest, you’ll need to leave the Hospital with your items in tow, but there’s a catch. There doesn’t seem to be a way to actually exit, as you’ve been trapped in a loop.

Dayton Hospital Patient Calendar Puzzle Solution

When you’re in the loop at the reception room, you’ll be informed that a patient is set to be discharged on September 15, 2023. Take a look at the calendar on the wall, and you’ll see that the date is January 23. Your goal is to move through the loop until the date is set to September 15, and you’ll be able to leave.

There are two things to note:

Going through the front door will change the day.

Going through the right door will change the month.

So in order to solve this puzzle, you need to go through the front door at times to change the day to 15. And you also need to go through the right door eight times to change the month to September.

Once you’ve done this, interact with the phone at the information counter to call the nurse. This will open up the exit, where you can then interact with the wheelchair to finish this part of the quest.

And that’s how to escape Dayton Hospital in Once Human. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our take on the best Specializations to choose, as well as our quest guides for A Miracle Chase and Unfinished Expedition.

