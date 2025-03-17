How to Extract Items in R.E.P.O.

R.E.P.O. is a co-operative horror game where players have one goal – retrieve expensive items and survive while doing it. This is easier said than done with an array of monsters hunting you, spawning randomly in each location. But if you do escape with your loot intact, then the game (and the menacing AI Taxman) rewards you for all of your work – giving you a chance to stock up on survival gear with your hard earned cash.

Securing the removal of valuable items means locating and (successfully) getting to the Extraction Point where your C.A.R.T of treasures is tallied up and the Taxman allows you to carry onto the Service Station – hopefully with an abundance of cash to spend.

As you progress in R.E.P.O., the extraction process becomes second nature. What may seem like a daunting task at first, soon becomes routine as you conquer more levels and monsters.

How to Extract in R.E.P.O.

In your first round of R.E.P.O., there will only be one Extraction Point, but after you successfully progress onto another location, this number will increase. As of now, the highest number of Extraction Points of four. You can easily keep track of how many drop offs you need to complete by checking the red number in the right-hand corner of the screen. This also tells you how many of that number have already been completed.

At the beginning of your level, the Extraction Point will be positioned near your R.E.P.O. truck. This location never changes, so at the very least you know where you’re returning your first haul of valuables to. After that, it can get tricky.

After dropping off your first C.A.R.T.-full, you must navigate the rest of the level as usual. However, this time, you won’t know how much the Taxman is demanding or where to drop it off. This is where your in-game map becomes your best friend. By pressing “Tab” on your keyboard, you can see all the areas you have yet to explore. While it won’t give you all the information you need, it does help you to plan routes and (if playing with other people) gives you all a chance to fan out. Tackling as much map as possible at the same time.

Only when you make it to the area of the next Extraction Point will it become apparent where it is. If not first by sight, then by sound. After locating it, press the big red button. This is when you will know your fate and whether you’ve collected enough. If you do have the required number, pop your C.A.R.T in the area as normal – ensuring that every item is within the grey surroundings, otherwise you risk them being destroyed.

Once completed, depending on the number of Extraction Points that need finding, it’ll either be onto the next one (by repeating the above steps) or trying to make it back to the truck in one piece. It should be noted that after the last point is discovered and the valuables counted, you do not need to return the C.A.R.T to the truck with you. A new one will always spawn in the next location/level.

Now you know everything there is to know about extracting items, be sure to check out our other R.E.P.O. guides.

