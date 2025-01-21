Forgot password
The key art for Destiny 2 The Final Shape.
Category:
Video Games
Guides

How To Farm Bento Boxes Fast in Destiny 2

Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
|

Published: Jan 21, 2025 02:01 pm

The latest event in Destiny 2, Past Is Prologue, is here, and it’s offering some serious rewards. However, players will have to get their hands on a particular in-game item to get a chance at unlocking all the goodies. So, here’s how to farm Bento Boxes fast in Destiny 2.

How To Get Bento Boxes in Destiny 2

Past Is Prologue works a bit differently than your run-of-the-mill Destiny 2 event. In order to participate, players will need to earn a special reward called Bento Tokens. Each account can earn up to eight tokens, but the only way to get them is to visit the Drifter to unlock quests and then complete them. Here’s a list of all of the Bento Token quests in Destiny 2 (via Profane Gaming):

  • A Dubious Bento
    • Collect 10 Dubious Celery from defeated targets in Gambit and 10 Century Eggs from defeated combatants on the moon
  • Dredgens of Yore
    • Get 50 Guardian final blows in Crucible or Gambit. Final blows in Gambit and with Hand Cannons earn additional progress
  • Martial Mementos
    • Get 200 final blows with Malfeasance, Touch of Malice, Whisper of the Worm, Xenophage, or Arbalest
  • Nightmare Kills
    • Defeat 3 Nightmare bosses and challenging combatants
  • Nightmare Lunch
    • Complete 60 activities on the Moon. Bonus progress for Nightmare Hunts.
  • Snakebite
    • Secure 200 final blows with Gambit weapons
  • The Stuff of Legends
    • Finish 2 final encounters in any raid or dungeon. Raids provide additional progress.

Once every quest is complete, Destiny 2 players will have to visit Eris on the Moon to earn their Bento Token. However, that’s a small price to pay when all the Price Is Prologue rewards are on the line.

What To Spend Bento Boxes on in Destiny 2

Bento Token rewards in Destiny 2.

All that hard work will be worth it once players get all their Bento Tokens and are able to spend them. Now, there are far more than eight rewards available, meaning players will have to be selective when it comes time to use them. Here are all of the items Bento Tokens will unlock in Destiny 2:

Currency

ItemAmountBento Token Cost
Ascendant Alloy21
Ascendant Shard21
Exotic Cipher11
Spoils of Conquest25 (Max 3)1

Mementos

ItemAmountBento Token Cost
Gambit Memento11
Vanguard Memento11
Iron Banner Memento11
Festival of the Lost Memento11
Dawning Memento11
Guardian Games Memento11
Solstice Memento11

Weapons and Armor

ItemAmountBento Token Cost
Cloudstrike13
Cataphract GL3 (Adept)11
Igneous Hammer (Adept)11
Horror’s Least (Adept)11
Riptide11
Hunter Artifice Armor12
Titan Artifice Armor12
Warlock Artifice Armor12

There’s also an extra bonus for players who use five Bento Tokens: the elusive Chatterwhite Shader. So, there’s no time to waste, as the Past Is Prologue event only runs for two weeks.

And that’s how to farm Bento Boxes fast in Destiny 2. If you’re looking for more, here’s how to get the Slayer’s Fang shotgun.

Destiny 2 is available to play on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

Destiny 2
Author
Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
Associate Editor
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema, where he's covered various sports games, Call of Duty, the MCU, and other major properties. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67