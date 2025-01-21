The latest event in Destiny 2, Past Is Prologue, is here, and it’s offering some serious rewards. However, players will have to get their hands on a particular in-game item to get a chance at unlocking all the goodies. So, here’s how to farm Bento Boxes fast in Destiny 2.

How To Get Bento Boxes in Destiny 2

Past Is Prologue works a bit differently than your run-of-the-mill Destiny 2 event. In order to participate, players will need to earn a special reward called Bento Tokens. Each account can earn up to eight tokens, but the only way to get them is to visit the Drifter to unlock quests and then complete them. Here’s a list of all of the Bento Token quests in Destiny 2 (via Profane Gaming):

A Dubious Bento Collect 10 Dubious Celery from defeated targets in Gambit and 10 Century Eggs from defeated combatants on the moon

Dredgens of Yore Get 50 Guardian final blows in Crucible or Gambit. Final blows in Gambit and with Hand Cannons earn additional progress

Martial Mementos Get 200 final blows with Malfeasance, Touch of Malice, Whisper of the Worm, Xenophage, or Arbalest

Nightmare Kills Defeat 3 Nightmare bosses and challenging combatants

Nightmare Lunch Complete 60 activities on the Moon. Bonus progress for Nightmare Hunts.

Snakebite Secure 200 final blows with Gambit weapons

The Stuff of Legends Finish 2 final encounters in any raid or dungeon. Raids provide additional progress.



Once every quest is complete, Destiny 2 players will have to visit Eris on the Moon to earn their Bento Token. However, that’s a small price to pay when all the Price Is Prologue rewards are on the line.

What To Spend Bento Boxes on in Destiny 2

All that hard work will be worth it once players get all their Bento Tokens and are able to spend them. Now, there are far more than eight rewards available, meaning players will have to be selective when it comes time to use them. Here are all of the items Bento Tokens will unlock in Destiny 2:

Currency

Item Amount Bento Token Cost Ascendant Alloy 2 1 Ascendant Shard 2 1 Exotic Cipher 1 1 Spoils of Conquest 25 (Max 3) 1

Mementos

Item Amount Bento Token Cost Gambit Memento 1 1 Vanguard Memento 1 1 Iron Banner Memento 1 1 Festival of the Lost Memento 1 1 Dawning Memento 1 1 Guardian Games Memento 1 1 Solstice Memento 1 1

Weapons and Armor

Item Amount Bento Token Cost Cloudstrike 1 3 Cataphract GL3 (Adept) 1 1 Igneous Hammer (Adept) 1 1 Horror’s Least (Adept) 1 1 Riptide 1 1 Hunter Artifice Armor 1 2 Titan Artifice Armor 1 2 Warlock Artifice Armor 1 2

There’s also an extra bonus for players who use five Bento Tokens: the elusive Chatterwhite Shader. So, there’s no time to waste, as the Past Is Prologue event only runs for two weeks.

And that’s how to farm Bento Boxes fast in Destiny 2. If you’re looking for more, here’s how to get the Slayer’s Fang shotgun.

Destiny 2 is available to play on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

