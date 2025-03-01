How To Farm Sharp Fang in Monster Hunter Wilds

There are countless different resources to find in Monster Hunter Wilds. Some can be trickier to find than others, such as Sharp Fangs. If you need some for crafting or otherwise, here is a guide for how to find and farm Sharp Fangs in Monster Hunter Wilds.

How To Get Sharp Fang in Monster Hunter Wilds

Screenshot by The Escapist

Sharp Fangs are a crafting resource that you can find early on in Monster Hunter Wilds by exploring the Windward Plains at the start of the story. You can use them to forge some of the beginner-tier gear sets such as Chatacabra and Talioth armor.

To find Sharp Fangs, you can embark on one of the first available optional quests such as “Beware the Chatacabra” or “The Desert is Demanding.” Any of these will take you to the Windward Plains and give you a flexible 50 minute time limit. Consider cooking and eating a meal before setting out.

After arriving, make your way on foot or by Seikret east to Area 8, the most expansive area on the map where you’ll find a variety of smaller monsters wandering in herds or solo. While a couple of different smaller monsters here can drop Sharp Fangs, there is one that you will want to focus on first.

Gaijos

Screenshot by The Escapist

Gaijos are small leviathan monsters that you’ll find primarily near the riverbeds or swimming in them, usually alone. Their body resembles a crocodile with a strange-shaped snout. You can pinpoint their current positions on the interactive map by scanning the purple diamonds near water sources.

Make your way to one of the Gaijos locations and use your equipped weapon to make quick work of them, as they don’t have much health compared to other monsters in the region. Afterward, carve the Gaijos’ carcass, and you will receive 1 x Sharp Fang in return.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Gaijos are guaranteed to drop Sharp Fangs, hence why they are a priority. There are around four to five Gaijos in the Windward Plains upon spawning into the region, and you can re-enter via any of the Windward Plains optional quests (the easiest way) to farm more of these items if needed.

Talioth

Screenshot by The Escapist

The other small monster in Windward Plains that can drop Sharp Fangs (but not guaranteed) is the Talioth. These bipedal creatures roam in small packs in Area 8 and sometimes Area 13 and pack a bit more of a punch than the Gaijos, but even with starter weapons they’re not too much of a threat.

Some carcasses will yield other items like Talioth Scales, but there is a chance for Sharp Fangs to drop from these monsters as well. Not only that, but you can conveniently knock out the “The Desert is Demanding” optional quest while doing this, which requires you to kill 8 x Talioths for the objective.

That concludes how to farm Sharp Fang in Monster Hunter Wilds. Make sure to check out our other content for the game, such as our guide for how to use the Great Sword, including all moves and combos.

Monster Hunter Wilds is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

