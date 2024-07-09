How to Farm the Divine Punishment in The First Descendant

The Divine Punishment is a solid Assault Rifle that really stands out due to its ability to buff your character depending on what you’re doing in the game. Here’s how to get Divine Punishment in The First Descendant

How to Get the Divine Punishment in The First Descendant

The Divine Punishment is an Ultimate weapon in The First Descendant, so you will need to farm up the blueprints and resources and then use those to research the components at Anais in Albion. Once all the components are built, you can then research the weapon itself. The Blueprints will require you to farm an Amorphous Material and then open that by engaging with the relevant boss in a Void Intercept or a Void Fusion Reactor mission. They can be opened via a Reconstructed Device that is found after successfully killing the enemy in these missions.

You can get the blueprints from the following locations:

Blueprint Source and Linked Void Intercept Divine Punishment Polymer Syncytium Blueprint Amorphous Material Pattern: 011 – has a 10-54% drop chance from the Kuiper Mine Bloackage mission in the Classified Area of Sterile Land.

Opened at the Stunning Beauty Void Intercept boss fight. Divine Punishment Synthetic Fiber Blueprint Amorphous Material Pattern: 010 – has a 100% drop chance from Unknown Laboratory mission in the Classified area of Sterile Land.

Opened at the Stunning Beauty Void boss fight. Divine Punishment Nano Tube Blueprint Amorphous Material Pattern: 022 – has a 100% drop chance from the Seed Vault mission in the Abandoned Zone area of Echo Swamp.

Opened at the Stunning Beauty Void Intercept boss fight. Divine Punishment Blueprint Amorphous Material Pattern: 014 – has a 20% drop chance from the Lost Supply Depot: Vulgus Strategic Outpost mission in Vespers.

Opened at the Lost Supply Deport Void Fusion Reactor in Vespers.

Once you have all the blueprints, you need to make the parts using the following resources:

Blueprint Source and Linked Void Intercept Divine Punishment Polymer Syncytium 143 Superfluid

125 Monomelecular Extractor

15 Inorganic Biogel

Divine Punishment Polymer Syncytium Blueprint Divine Punishment Synthetic Fiber 97 Hardener

91 Nanopolymers

8 Encrypted Neural Circuit

Divine Punishment Synthetic Fiber Blueprint Divine Punishment Nano Tube Blueprint 72 Semi-permanent Plasma

60 Compound Coating Material

6 Divided Plasma Battery

Divine Punishment Nano Tube Blueprint Divine Punishment Blueprint No research required for this, as it is the overall weapon blueprint.

To farm all the individual resources, you can find the sources listed below.

Resource Best Farming Source Superfluid Resource boxes or Munitions boxes in Sterile Land can drop these. Use your Ecive scan to find them; they will be marked with small white diamond-shaped chevrons. Monomolecular Extractor Drops from Resource of Munitions boxes in the Agna Desert. Inorganic Biogel Can be farmed from Lumber Yard: Vulgus Strategic Outpost, or Lost Supply Depot: Vulgus Strategic Outpost on Vespers. Hardener Drops from Resource boxes and Munitions boxes in Vespers. Nanopolymers Drops from Resource of Munitions boxes in the Agna Desert. Encrypted Neural Circuit Drops from mission monsters in Hazy Swamp, Abandoned Zone, Verdant Greenery, and Emergency Landing Strip in Echo Swamp. Semi-permanent Plasma Drops from Resource boxes and Munitions boxes in Vespers. Compound Coating Material Drops from Resource boxes and Munitions boxes in Echo Swamp. Divided Plasma Battery Drops from completing The Asylum (Vermillion Waste) or Caligo Ossuary (The Mining Site) special operations in Agna Desert.

Once you have all the resources, return to Anais in Albion, where you can research all the individual components. Each one will take two hours to complete, but you can have them all building at the same time. The research for each part will also cost 50,000 each. You do need to be Mastery Rank 10 to be able to do this research.

Return to Anais after two hours, collect all the parts, and then load up the research request for The Divine Punishment at a cost of 100,000 Gold. This will take another four hours to complete, and when it is over, you can head back and collect the weapon.

The Divine Punishment Unique Ability – Prayer

The reason this is such an interesting weapon is that it can bestow three different effects to yourself: Meditation, Praise, and Glory.

Effect How to cause it Effect on player Meditation Granting a buff to allies excluding yourself Duration – 15 seconds

Max Stacks – 3

DEF +5% per stack Praise Recover ally HP/Shields/MP/Custom Resources excluding yourself Duration – 15 seconds

Max Stacks – 4

Skill Cooldown -1% per stack Glory Inflict a debuff on an enemy Duration 30 second

Max Stacks

Firearm ATK +0.4% per stack

The above stats bonuses might seem small, but fully stacked, and with all three of them rolling, this is quite the overall buff to your character. Now that you know how to get The Divine Punishment and what it does, it’s time to dive in and get farming in The First Descendant.

The First Descendant is available to play now.

