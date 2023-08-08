The world of Baldur’s Gate 3 is massive and incredibly impressive. It’s full of rich story, adventure, and loot And as there are a ton of things to see and do as you play, it’s very easy to get swept up in it. One thing to remember is that whenever you find yourself going down an area of side exploration, you can always head back to your camp or fast travel to a location you’ve unlocked to get yourself reset and back on track after scratching your exploration itch. Baldur’s Gate 3 has a great fast travel system that you unlock very early on in the game but with so much content in the game, it can be very easy to forget about.

How to Fast Travel in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

All you need to do to fast travel in Baldur’s Gate 3 is to open your map and on the far right hand side you will find a list of Waypoints. Clicking on one of the Waypoints you have available will instantly transport you to the chosen location, no costs or considerations needed here, it’s simply a feature you can make use of whenever you like. You should keep an eye out for Ancient Rune Circles and other Waypoints to unlock throughout your travel so that you can quickly and easily zip around to the many, many locations around Baldur’s Gate 3 with ease, the last thing you want to be doing is backtracking past a bunch of corpses you’ve already looted and wasting valuable adventuring time when you could just be fast traveling in style!

And that’s how to fast travel in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3). While you explore Faerun, make sure you find yourself as many Waypoints as you can, and don’t forget to make use of them to save yourself plenty of time.

For more info on the game, check out our guide to getting BG3 up and running on Steam Deck, as well as a list of all of the voice actors and the characters they play.