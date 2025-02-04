Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 features a pretty large open-world sandbox that you can explore at your own leisure. It really is pretty big, though, and it can be a lot of ground to cover even if you have a horse. So with that in mind, here’s how to fast travel in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Fast Traveling in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

The good news is that fast traveling in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is pretty easy. All you have to do is bring up the map by pressing up on the d-pad, selecting a location, and then press X to confirm that you want to travel there.

There are a few things and restrictions to keep in mind, as listed below:

You cannot fast travel when in combat.

You cannot fast travel when in the middle of certain quest objectives.

You can only fast travel to towns and outposts.

When you look at your map, you can identify a fast travel point by looking for the little blue icon on a location. Most towns and notable outposts can be traveled to, but do note that time will pass as you’re making your way to your destination. This means that your Nourishment and rested levels will also deplete slowly while fast traveling.

One other important thing to note is that just like in the first game, there is a chance you may have an encounter while fast traveling. Most times, it’s just an encounter with another trader. Sometimes, you may run into guards who want to search you, or bandits who are looking to rob you. You can choose to engage or ignore these encounters, but there is a chance of failure if you ignore them.

And that’s everything you need to know about the fast travel mechanic in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

