How to Feed the Pluffins in Wanderstop

Wanderstop invites players into a magical forest as Alta, an exhausted swordfighter whose body and mind force her to slow down and rest for the first time in years. She learns to manage a mysterious tea shop alongside its owner, Boro, which includes caring for the land and animals around the shop itself. His pet pluffins—plump, mischievous, green birds similar to penguins—frequently nab anything that isn’t nailed down, but Alta can win them over and change their feathers by feeding them. Here’s how to feed pluffins in Wanderstop.

Interacting with Pluffins in Wanderstop

(Ivy Road/Annapurna Interactive)

Pluffins wander around the clearing in Wanderstop, generally interacting with the environment as they see fit. This means picking up stray seeds, dirty cups, and trinkets, and going for short flights. To retrieve items from them, Alta can pick them up and shake them (gently) to make them loose their goods from their beaks.

Alta can also pick up the pluffins and pet them, which seems to bring them pleasure but doesn’t create any sort of bond between her and the birds. To truly gain their affection, the best thing to do is give the pluffins their most desired treat: tea.

How to Give Tea to the Pluffins in Wanderstop

During the fourth cycle in Wanderstop, Boro will suggest a fun task for Alta if she wants to add something to her to-do list. He asks if she’s noticed the pluffins and tells her that they absolutely love tea of any flavor profile, so much so that all she has to do to feed the pluffins is set a full teacup on the ground near one and the mere scent will draw them to it.

Pluffins are naturally a dark greenish color, but after consuming a cup of tea, they’ll change color to match that tea exactly. Even if a tea swirls with multiple colors, the pluffin who drinks it will have feathers that swirl the same. Boro says this may seem like magic, but it’s just a fact of pluffin biology, and that if Alta so desires, she can have an entire flock of multicolored pluffins around the tea shop.

What Boro doesn’t tell her is that once Alta gives the pluffins tea, they may start following her around and squeaking at her anytime she so much as approaches a cup or the tea maker inside the shop. However, developer Ivy Road teased as much with a humorous demo trailer in February, seen below.

Pluffins will change colors as many times as Alta gives them tea, so if the player isn’t satisfied with how a pluffin looks, they can try again. When a new cycle begins, the pluffins will return to their natural color. Giving pluffins tea in each cycle will allow them to boast fresh feathers in each chapter of the Wanderstop story.

That’s how you feed the pluffins in Wanderstop.

Wanderstop is available for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC via Steam.

