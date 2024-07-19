How to Find All Sutherland Family Orchard Crates in Once Human

An early game location you can visit in Once Human is called the Sutherland Family Orchard. To see where all of its crates are located, check out the guide below.

Sutherland Family Orchard Mystical Crate Location in Once Human

We’re going to start off with the Mystical Crate, which is located in an underground bunker within the orchard. To get there, enter the gray pavilion that’s found just north of the Rift Anchor and south of the settlement icon on the map. Once you’re in the pavilion, head underground via the staircase. You’ll come to a long hallway, which you need to go down until you’re met with a fork. Don’t head down the second long hallway that looks identical to the one you just ran through. Instead, go through the doorway into the small room.

Here, you’ll find the Mystical Crate lying on top of a table. Look at my character arrow on the map above and you’ll see exactly where the gray pavilion is located (just to the left of the arrow).

The Mystical Crate at Sutherland Family Orchard. Screenshot by The Escapist

Sutherland Family Orchard Weapon and Armor Crate Locations in Once Human

As you likely already saw from the screenshot or your own game, the Weapon Crate is in the same room as the Mystical Crate. It’s on the left side of the room, so just go over to loot it once you’re done with the Mystical Crate.

From there, head back up top to the orchard and go inside the rectangular red barn to the east of the pavilion. The barn is just northeast of the Rift Anchor. Inside the barn, on the far eastern side, you’ll find the Armor Crate sitting on the ground near a children’s bunk bed.

The Armor Crate location at Sutherland Family Orchard. Screenshot by The Escapist

Once the Armor Crate has been looted, your last task is to activate the Rift Anchor at Sutherland Family Orchard, which is conveniently right near the barn. With that done, the location is 100% complete in Once Human. If you want to stick with the Sutherland Family theme, check out our previous guide on finding all the crates at the Sutherland Family Chemical Plant.

