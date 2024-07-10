How to Find all The Weapon and Armor Crates in Coastside Plaza in Once Human

Each town you stumble upon likely has a few treasures in it. Here’s how to find the weapon and armor crates in Coastside Plaza in Once Human.

The Location of the Weapon and Armor Crates in Coastside Plaza in Once Human

Coastside Plaza in Once Human has two weapon and armor crates, and one is significantly easier to find than the other. The first chest, the armor chest, can be found on the first floor of the hospital in the center of town, at the coordinates (7467, -5175).

You’re nearly guaranteed to stumble across this first chest, as it has a bright red beam, though this might only be the case for the first mystical crate you stumble across in the game. It’s also positioned right near the entrance of the hospital. I pulled a Burn Suit FRAG blueprint from this chest.

It’s the second chest, the weapon chest, that will trip most Meta-Humans up. This chest is also in the hospital… but it’s at the very top. And you can’t access it from within the hospital. The only way to access it is to climb one of the sets of stairs or ramps.

The ramp, which will be closest to you if you just found the first chest, will be at the back entrance of the hospital, accessible from the ground floor, just outside the door. If you see two white medical tents, you’ve found the right place.

For the stairs, just look to the side of the building. These will take you straight up to the roof, and you can carry on using the ramp to climb the wooden tower. At the very top, you’ll find an inconspicuous chest which will contain a weapon. I received an assault rifle.

While you’re up here, there’s a good chance you’ll get a notification that there’s a ripple in spacetime detected nearby. A Morphic Chest on the roof of the hospital may have revealed itself. Head back to the hospital’s roof and kill it. It’s quite passive, and it’ll drop Energy Link, Stellar Planula, and Stardust Source.

Once Human is available now.

