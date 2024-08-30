One of the hardest sets of bugs to round up for the museum is the Winter Insect set in Fields of Mistria. Here’s how to track down each of those snow-loving arthropods.

How To Find All Winter Insects in Fields of Mistria

There are a grand total of five insects you’ll need to get to complete the Winter Insect set in the museum in Fields of Mistria. I’ll provide instructions on how and where to find them in the table below, but if you’re struggling with the rarest bug, the Crystal Caterpillar, skip down to the bottom, where I provide an optimal strategy on how to find it.

Insect How To Get It Crystal Caterpillar The Crystal Caterpillar can only be found on days that are specifically labeled as “snowy” by the weather orb given to you by Juniper. You can then find it by shaking trees on that specific day during any time in any area. Walking Stick A common insect that can be found anywhere in the overworld during the day. It’s brown and not very mobile. Brightbulb Moth A moth that can only be found at night when the weather is snowy or windy. It can appear anywhere in the overworld, I had the most luck farming it on my farm or in Mistria. Frost Flutter Butterfly A pale blue butterfly that only appears during sunny days during daylight. It can be found anywhere in the overworld. Winterpillar A fairly common insect that can be found on sunny days during all hours by shaking or cutting down trees.

How To Find the Crystal Caterpillar in Fields of Mistria

If there’s one insect that people really struggle with tracking down during the winter in Fields of Mistria, it’s the Crystal Caterpillar. This is for two reasons. It only appears during snowy days, which there are few of, and you must shake trees.

To set yourself up for success, I highly recommend clearing out your farm and planting as many trees as possible, ideally in the fall. I set my trees up in a long straight line and planted close to four dozen of them. You don’t need this many trees to succeed, but it certainly makes it easier. If you find trees a little expensive, there are ways to make money fast.

Next, there are two different types of snowy weather. The first will show snowflakes, and the other will show storm clouds. The weather is labeled the same, but I’ve had no luck when the weather is showing snowflakes. So, if you’re not finding the caterpillar, you might be searching during the wrong type of snowy weather.

On a snowy day, be sure to save at 6 am when you wake up and immediately head out to shake trees. If you don’t have a line of trees, I recommend shaking the trees you do have on your farm so long as you can see if an insect falls below them or using the trees just north of your farm on the way to Mistria. Once you’ve shaken the trees, go to a different part of the map to get a new load screen, then load back into your tree farm. Keep shaking trees until the little blue caterpillar drops, or reload and try again. This caterpillar is extremely elusive, but, eventually, you should be able to find him.

And if you really want to impress Luc with one of the best gifts ever, you can give it to him instead.

Fields of Mistria is available to play now.

