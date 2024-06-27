The Sakurajima update has brought plenty of end-game content, and nothing’s tougher than the Oil Rig. Here’s how to find the oil rig in Palworld.

How to Find and Beat the Oil Rig in Palworld

The oil rig is the first stronghold in Palworld, and it’s the hardest challenge you’re likely to face. The oil rig is in the ocean east of where you start the game at the Plateau of Beginnings. But the fastest way to get there is by using the Marsh Island fast travel point.

Screenshots by The Escapist

From here, you can make it halfway to the oil rig before its anti-air missiles clip your Pal’s wings. Even the most robust Pal is likely to go down after one or two of these hits. So, once you see the towers turn red, it’s a good idea to drop from the air and make the rest of the journey by sea, using a Pal that can swim.

Screenshots by The Escapist

How to Beat the Oil Rig Stronghold in Palworld

There’s a ramp that will let you climb up Palwolrd‘s oil rig. Once you do, prepare to be swarmed. You’ll encounter four types of enemies here. Those enemies are:

Syndicate Gunners

Syndicate Hunters

Syndicate Cleansers

Syndicate Crushers

Gunners, as you might expect, have guns. Syndicate Hunters will summon Pals. Syndicate Cleansers will use the new flamethrower weapon. And Syndicate Crushers are tanks with Gatling guns. Look closely at the enemies’ weapons to determine what type of threat they are and then deal with them accordingly.

Syndicate Gunners and Hunters should be dealt with first, as they’re long-range threats. Syndicate Crushers should be dealt with once you’ve handled the gunners, as they’re the most destructive force on the ship. And cleansers can do devastating damage, but because they have to be close to you, you have more time to deal with them.

Once you’re on the top level of the oil rig, you can disable the gun and security towers in each section. To do this, you’ll need to hold “F,” or the interact button, at the control panel at the base of each gun or tower. This can be a good way to make a later siege easier, as the progress you make at the stronghold will last until you’ve completed the siege.

Screenshots by The Escapist

Every threat onboard is level 55. I highly recommend bringing your best medicine, food, and Pals for the siege. But if you’re going solo, take it slow and work through each section methodically until you locate the chest. The oil rig isn’t too far from shore, and once you take out its anti-air missiles, it’s even easier to get to. Meaning you can do a supply run if you need to. Dogen is also a good shout if you need to make a quick return, as its ability can automatically bring you back to base.

Screenshots by The Escapist

There’s one true “chest” in the oil rig, which seems to spawn in random areas. The chest I found contained the following:

150 Crude Oil

Ancient Civilization Core x 3

Rifle Ammo x 190

Power Lotus (L) x 1

Quad Missile Launcher Schematic x 1

Once you’ve completed the oil rig stronghold, leave, and the enemies and all the security measures will eventually respawn.

