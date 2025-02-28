How to Find and Capture a Rime Beetle in Monster Hunter Wilds

In Monster Hunter Wilds, hunters will have more to do than just look for terrifying creatures. There is a wide-open world ripe for exploration and many other quests to complete. For those seeking the Rime Beetle in Monster Hunter Wilds, here’s what you need to know.

How To Find the Rime Beetle in Monster Hunter Wilds

Image Source: Capcom via The Escapist

If you do not remember the hint given by Samin, to find the Rime Beetle, you will have to head over to the Iceshard Cliffs region. Unfortunately, this is not a case of setting a waypoint on the map and having your trusty Seikret bring you to the right location.

Instead, players will have to count on their eyes and luck in order to find a Rime Beetle out in the wild. The good thing is that it is not hard once you know where to look. This endemic creature likes to roll up balls of packed snow, which should be easy to spot while moving around, and that means you only need to look in areas with snow.

In the Iceshard Cliffs region, this means you will be exploring Areas 2, 7, 8, 11, and 13. Once you have arrived at these areas, start moving around the snow-covered areas, and you should be able to spot a Rime Beetle in no time. If you happen to see tracks in the snow, you can follow those as well.

How To Capture the Rime Beetle in Monster Hunter Wilds

Image Source: Capcom via The Escapist

While you can collect the Rime Beetle with your hands of the Hook Slinger, the objective here is to capture it. To do so, you will need to equip your Capture Net. It should already be part of your equipment, so hold L1/LB and scroll through the options until you get to the Capture Net. Press Square/X to equip it, and start aiming with L2/LT.

Have the Rime Bettle within the crosshairs, wait for it to turn orange, and fire away. This will then add the Rime Beetle to your collection and, more importantly, complete the request from Samin. If you are grabbing these creatures the old-fashioned way, it will instead grant you Frost Pods that can be used to inflict ice damage to your targets in Monster Hunter Wilds.

That’s everything to know about how to find and capture Rime Beetles in Monster Hunter Wilds. Be sure to search The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

Monster Hunter Wilds is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

