A new season of Fortnite is here, and that means new Story Quests to help players learn more about the game’s lore and gain XP to get closer to completing the Battle Pass. So, here’s how to find and complete all Outlaw Quests in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2: Lawless.

Recommended Videos

How To Find All Outlaw Quests in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2

At the start of every season, Fortnite releases all sorts of challenges that players can look forward to completing as the months go by. Out of all of them, though, the Story Quests are the most important because they provide information about the new map and NPCs. For Chapter 6, Season 2, Fortnite is focusing on Outlaws and wants players to help them pull off some jobs.

To find the Outlaws Story Quests, players just have to travel to the Quests portion of the menu. They can be accessed while in the lobby or a game, allowing players to track their progress even when they’re trying to earn a Victory Royale. However, not all of the challenges will arrive at the same time. Here’s when every set of Outlaws Story Quests will arrive in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2:

Wanted: Skillset Quests – February 25, 2025

Wanted: Joss Quests – March 5, 2025

Wanted: Midas Quests – March 11, 2025

Wanted Keisha Cross Quests – March 18, 2025

Wanted Baron Quests – March 25, 2025

Related: How Old Is Fortnite in 2025?

How To Complete All the Outlaw Quests in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2

Of course, finding the quests is only half of the battle, as players will still have to find a way to get them done. Fortunately, The Escapist is here to help and provide additional information that will gamers earn that sweet XP. Here’s how to complete all the Outlaw Quests in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2:

Wanted: Skillset Quests

Quest How To Complete Get briefed by Skillet at his hideout Travel to the Black Market outside of Crime City and talk to Skillset Collect Gold Bars from Safes or Cash Registers Open a Safe or a Cash Register and collect the Gold Bars inside Help open a Bank Vault with Thermite or hitting weak spots Plant Thermite on a Bank Vault or use one of the designated weapons to do damage to the structure Sabotage payphones for Valentina’s heist Travel to the designated payphones around the map and interact with them Help Valentina rob Fletcher Kane’s personal safe Locate Fletcher Kane’s personal safe in Lonewolf Lair and open it. Spend Gold Bars Use Gold Bars to purchase items or upgrades around the map.

Wanted: Joss Quests

Check back after the Quests release.

Wanted: Midas Quests

Check back after the Quests release.

Wanted: Keisha Cross Quests

Check back after the Quests release.

Wanted: Baron Quests

Check back after the Quests release.

And that’s how to find and complete all the Outlaw Quests in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2. If you’re looking for more, here are all the rumored collaborations for the Lawless season.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

Next Poll

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy