Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Lonewolf Lair in Fortnite.
Category:
Video Games
Guides

How To Find and Complete All Outlaw Quests in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
|

Published: Feb 24, 2025 09:24 am

A new season of Fortnite is here, and that means new Story Quests to help players learn more about the game’s lore and gain XP to get closer to completing the Battle Pass. So, here’s how to find and complete all Outlaw Quests in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2: Lawless.

Recommended Videos

How To Find All Outlaw Quests in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2

Outlaw Quests in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2.

At the start of every season, Fortnite releases all sorts of challenges that players can look forward to completing as the months go by. Out of all of them, though, the Story Quests are the most important because they provide information about the new map and NPCs. For Chapter 6, Season 2, Fortnite is focusing on Outlaws and wants players to help them pull off some jobs.

To find the Outlaws Story Quests, players just have to travel to the Quests portion of the menu. They can be accessed while in the lobby or a game, allowing players to track their progress even when they’re trying to earn a Victory Royale. However, not all of the challenges will arrive at the same time. Here’s when every set of Outlaws Story Quests will arrive in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2:

  • Wanted: Skillset Quests – February 25, 2025
  • Wanted: Joss Quests – March 5, 2025
  • Wanted: Midas Quests – March 11, 2025
  • Wanted Keisha Cross Quests – March 18, 2025
  • Wanted Baron Quests – March 25, 2025

Related: How Old Is Fortnite in 2025?

How To Complete All the Outlaw Quests in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2

Of course, finding the quests is only half of the battle, as players will still have to find a way to get them done. Fortunately, The Escapist is here to help and provide additional information that will gamers earn that sweet XP. Here’s how to complete all the Outlaw Quests in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2:

Wanted: Skillset Quests

QuestHow To Complete
Get briefed by Skillet at his hideoutTravel to the Black Market outside of Crime City and talk to Skillset
Collect Gold Bars from Safes or Cash RegistersOpen a Safe or a Cash Register and collect the Gold Bars inside
Help open a Bank Vault with Thermite or hitting weak spotsPlant Thermite on a Bank Vault or use one of the designated weapons to do damage to the structure
Sabotage payphones for Valentina’s heistTravel to the designated payphones around the map and interact with them
Help Valentina rob Fletcher Kane’s personal safeLocate Fletcher Kane’s personal safe in Lonewolf Lair and open it.
Spend Gold BarsUse Gold Bars to purchase items or upgrades around the map.

Wanted: Joss Quests

Check back after the Quests release.

Wanted: Midas Quests

Check back after the Quests release.

Wanted: Keisha Cross Quests

Check back after the Quests release.

Wanted: Baron Quests

Check back after the Quests release.

And that’s how to find and complete all the Outlaw Quests in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2. If you’re looking for more, here are all the rumored collaborations for the Lawless season.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

Post Tag:
Fortnite
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
related content
related content