How To Find and Craft Essence Stones in Fields of Mistria

Essence Stones are new items added to Fields of Mistria with the game’s March 2025 update. Several new features require these stones to function, so you’ll need plenty to assist with daily tasks. Here’s how to find and craft Essence Stones of different sizes and what to do with them.

Where To Find Essence Stones in Fields of Mistria

Following the March 2025 update for Fields of Mistria, you can now find Essence Stones inside chests in the mines. I found my first while looking for offering items to break the Fire Seal on Floor 60, but chests can appear on any level throughout existing biomes and floors. Just watch out for mimic enemies, which resemble chests but cause damage when you interact with them.

You can pocket Essence Stones of four different sizes: tiny, small, medium, and large. Smaller stones are the most common, but you can find bigger deposits with some searching. If you’re having a hard time finding these stones, you can also opt to craft them after building the Stone Refinery inside the mines.

How To Craft Essence Stones in Fields of Mistria

You can craft Essence Stones at the Stone Refinery in Fields of Mistria. This location is part of a new story quest added with the March 2025 update, which requires you to build the refinery from scratch inside the mines. After completing prerequisite quests, Adeline will recruit your help alongside Olric and Errol.

To build the Stone Refinery, you’ll need:

x200 Wood

x400 Stone

x5,000 Tesserae

Once complete, you can craft Essence Stones of various sizes at the refinery. Each requires just Stone and Essence to craft, but, depending on the size, you’ll need a different amount of materials to finish the job. See the table below for crafting requirements.

Tiny Essence Stone x5 Stone

x5 Essence Small Essence Stone x10 Stone

x25 Essence Medium Essence Stone x20 Stone

x50 Essence Large Essence Stone x40 Stone

x100 Essence

Apart from Essence Stones, you can also craft a wide variety of common materials as well as Refined Stone and rare items like Obsidian and Diamond. This makes the Stone Refinery a helpful new hub for crafting supplies often required for new builds and other projects around Mistria.

How To Use Essence Stones in Fields of Mistria

The March 2025 update introduced the auto-petter and sprinkler mechanics to Fields of Mistria at long last. Both require Essence Stones to work, with larger stones offering a greater charge. Naturally, you’ll get the most days out of a charge with the use of Large Essence Stones.

The auto-petter mechanic is tied to the Animal Sprite Statue, a new item that you can place inside Large Barns and Coops. With it, all animals inside will automatically be petted each day, as long as an Essence Stone is in use. You can find this rare statue inside the concealed cave next to Errol’s house in the Narrows when you use the Dragon’s Breath spell on the entrance. You can also craft more should you need duplicates once the item is unlocked.

Similarly, the sprinkler mechanic is unlocked with the Water Sprite Statue. You can freely place the item anywhere on your farm to automatically water crops within a 2-tile radius, given an Essence Stone is in use. Fortunately, you can also craft more of these items to accommodate the amount of crops on your farm. You’ll find the statue as well as a crafting scroll on a small island to the east of the beach, just on the other side of the Lighthouse area. Swim over, then use Dragon’s Breath on the entrance to get in.

Essence Stones will surely find more use in Fields of Mistria with future updates from NPC Studio.

NOTE: Fields of Mistria is currently in Early Access and content is subject to change. The above info is accurate as of Version 0.13.1 and will be updated as necessary if anything changes.

Fields of Mistria is available to play now in Steam Early Access.

