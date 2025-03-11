Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Small Essence Stone description in Fields of Mistria
Screenshot by The Escapist
Category:
Guides
Video Games

How To Find and Craft Essence Stones in Fields of Mistria

Essence Stones power key features in Fields of Mistria. Here's how to find and craft them.
Image of Olivia Rolls
Olivia Rolls
|

Published: Mar 11, 2025 02:52 pm

Essence Stones are new items added to Fields of Mistria with the game’s March 2025 update. Several new features require these stones to function, so you’ll need plenty to assist with daily tasks. Here’s how to find and craft Essence Stones of different sizes and what to do with them.

Recommended Videos

Where To Find Essence Stones in Fields of Mistria

Player finds a chest in the mines in Fields of Mistria
Screenshot by The Escapist

Following the March 2025 update for Fields of Mistria, you can now find Essence Stones inside chests in the mines. I found my first while looking for offering items to break the Fire Seal on Floor 60, but chests can appear on any level throughout existing biomes and floors. Just watch out for mimic enemies, which resemble chests but cause damage when you interact with them.

You can pocket Essence Stones of four different sizes: tiny, small, medium, and large. Smaller stones are the most common, but you can find bigger deposits with some searching. If you’re having a hard time finding these stones, you can also opt to craft them after building the Stone Refinery inside the mines.

RELATED: How To Access the Deep Woods in Fields of Mistria

How To Craft Essence Stones in Fields of Mistria

All craftable materials at the Stone Refinery in Fields of Mistria
Screenshot by The Escapist

You can craft Essence Stones at the Stone Refinery in Fields of Mistria. This location is part of a new story quest added with the March 2025 update, which requires you to build the refinery from scratch inside the mines. After completing prerequisite quests, Adeline will recruit your help alongside Olric and Errol.

To build the Stone Refinery, you’ll need:

  • x200 Wood
  • x400 Stone
  • x5,000 Tesserae

Once complete, you can craft Essence Stones of various sizes at the refinery. Each requires just Stone and Essence to craft, but, depending on the size, you’ll need a different amount of materials to finish the job. See the table below for crafting requirements.

Tiny Essence Stonex5 Stone
x5 Essence
Small Essence Stonex10 Stone
x25 Essence
Medium Essence Stonex20 Stone
x50 Essence
Large Essence Stonex40 Stone
x100 Essence

Apart from Essence Stones, you can also craft a wide variety of common materials as well as Refined Stone and rare items like Obsidian and Diamond. This makes the Stone Refinery a helpful new hub for crafting supplies often required for new builds and other projects around Mistria.

How To Use Essence Stones in Fields of Mistria

The March 2025 update introduced the auto-petter and sprinkler mechanics to Fields of Mistria at long last. Both require Essence Stones to work, with larger stones offering a greater charge. Naturally, you’ll get the most days out of a charge with the use of Large Essence Stones.

Animal Sprite Statue (auto-petter mechanic) description in Fields of Mistria
Screenshot by The Escapist
Water Sprite Statue (sprinkler mechanic) description in Fields of Mistria
Screenshot by The Escapist

The auto-petter mechanic is tied to the Animal Sprite Statue, a new item that you can place inside Large Barns and Coops. With it, all animals inside will automatically be petted each day, as long as an Essence Stone is in use. You can find this rare statue inside the concealed cave next to Errol’s house in the Narrows when you use the Dragon’s Breath spell on the entrance. You can also craft more should you need duplicates once the item is unlocked.

Similarly, the sprinkler mechanic is unlocked with the Water Sprite Statue. You can freely place the item anywhere on your farm to automatically water crops within a 2-tile radius, given an Essence Stone is in use. Fortunately, you can also craft more of these items to accommodate the amount of crops on your farm. You’ll find the statue as well as a crafting scroll on a small island to the east of the beach, just on the other side of the Lighthouse area. Swim over, then use Dragon’s Breath on the entrance to get in.

Essence Stones will surely find more use in Fields of Mistria with future updates from NPC Studio.

NOTE: Fields of Mistria is currently in Early Access and content is subject to change. The above info is accurate as of Version 0.13.1 and will be updated as necessary if anything changes.

Fields of Mistria is available to play now in Steam Early Access.

Post Tag:
Fields of Mistria
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
related content
related content