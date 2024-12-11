Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 1 adds Sprites to the game. These helpful apparitions can aid players with new items or abilities. The Earth Sprite is the game’s most useful but also the hardest to find. Here’s how to find and give weapons to the Earth Sprite in Fortnite.

Recommended Videos

Fortnite Earth Sprite Spawns, Explained

Fortnite‘s Battle Royale offerings now encompass several major modes, including Battle Royale, OG, and Reload. However, the Earth Sprite can only be found on the new map available for Chapter 6 in the main BR mode, and its Zero Build and Ranked variants.

The Earth Sprite has just under two dozen possible spawn locations. These potential spawns are marked with a large, lone lantern like the one pictured above north of Burd. However, only two Earth Sprites will spawn per match. As a result – unless you are extremely lucky – you’ll likely have to check several of the possible locations in order to find an Earth Sprite within a match.

Every Earth Sprite Location in Fortnite Battle Royale

Several maps – like the one featured in the image above, shared by Perfect Score on YouTube -showcase all 22 potential Earth Sprite locations marked on the Fortnite Chapter 6 map. The locations are as follows:

North of Flooded Frogs

North East of Magic Mosses

North of Demon’s Dojo

Southeast of Whiffy Warf

Southwest of Flooded Frogs

West of Magic Mosses

Southeast of Pumped Power

Southeast of Twinkle Terrace

South of Lost Lake

South of Brutal Boxcars

At the East of the map where the green and brown biomes meet

Northwest of Shining Span

West of Seaport City

North of Burd

East of Warriors Watch & South of Foxy Floodgate

West of Canyon Crossing

West of Canyon Crossing atop the Snowy Mountain

South of the aforementioned Snowy Mountain

Between Masked Meadows and Hopeful Heights

There are three locations North and Northeast of Hopeful Heights heading up toward Seaport City & Shining Span

Related: Best Loadout for Fortnite Ballistic

How To Give Weapons to the Earth Sprite in Fortnite

Finding an Earth Sprite is really the tricky part of this challenge. Once you’ve been lucky enough to do so, simply hold the interact button when looking at the Earth Sprite. This will give the Earth Sprite your weapon, which completes the Week 1 Quest and nets you 25,000 XP.

Do note that whichever weapon you are holding when you interact with the Earth Sprite will be lost. Thankfully, it will be replaced with a random Legendary rarity weapon. While completing this challenge is fairly tedious, getting a weapon of such high rarity out of it can make it extremely worthwhile by giving you an edge in Fortnite.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy