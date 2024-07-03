How To Find and Open Encrypted Vaults in The First Descendant

The First Descendant is filled with mystery, and one thing that seems to be confusing players is the Encrypted Vaults. You can find these out in the wild, or you may need to track some down for specific missions.

Recommended Videos

How to find Encrypted Vaults

Screenshot by The Escapist

To find Encrypted Vaults, you first need to find small, blue holographic squares in the game’s playable areas. Stand on the square and then hit Tab on PC, or the right stick on console. This will bring up your scanner for a moment, and you will hear two different possible noises. The first is the standard low tone when you scan something. Keep turning in a circle, scanning as you go, until you hear a high-pitched chime. This means you are facing in the right direction to find the Encrypted Vault.

Move forward and search for another square or the Encrypted Vault itself. As long as you are following in the direction of the chime, you are going the right way. Now, where it gets complicated is that these things can be high or low, and The First Descendant is a game with a lot of verticality, so don’t be afraid to look on top of buildings, under stairs, etc.

How to open an Encrypted Vault

Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist

To open the Encrypted Vault, you will need an item called a Code Analyzer. These can be earned from missions, the come in two forms, Precision Code Analyzer, or regular Code Analyzers. So, the only real way to get these resources is to grind out missions and repeat ones you may have already completed. This is likely something you are already doing to get the various resources you require, anyway.

They actually drop from enemies within those missions, so make sure that you slay out during the mission and be sure to pick up anything that drops. From what I can tell, standard Code Analyzers can drop from missions in any area, but the Precision version will only drop from Vespers onward.

When you have the required Analyzer and interact with the Vault, you will need to perform a quick mini-game. Failure at this stage means that the Analyzer will be used up, and you will then need to farm a new one, so do your best to succeed. It’s pretty simple, boiling down to a basic quick-time event that you follow along with.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy