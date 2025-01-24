Marvel Rivals asks teams to come together to achieve a common goal. However, that doesn’t mean the game is devoid of solo objectives. In fact, there’s a long list of Achievements that can only be done alone. Here’s how to find and use the Celestial Codex in Marvel Rivals.

Recommended Videos

How To Find the Celestial Codex in Marvel Rivals

As you look through the list of Chronoverse Saga Achievements for Season 1 of Marvel Rivals, there are a few that stick out. One asks you to play as one of the Norse Gods and use an emote, and another wants you to locate a statue of one of Wakanda’s most notable residents. However, the VENI VIDI V…? Achievement, which doesn’t seem all that difficult, is arguably the hardest to pull off.

The Marvel Rivals challenge asks you to locate something called the Celestial Codex and spray the nearby terminal. The only problem is that the Celestial Codex can only be found on the Klyntar map, and because the Achievement can only be completed in Quick Play, it’ll be totally up to chance when you finally get to play the location.

Once you finally load into a match on Klyntar, you’re going to want to pay attention to what side you’re on. The Celestial Codex is a giant blob in the attacking spawn, so if you land on that side first, you’ll be able to locate the object pretty quickly and finish your challenge. However, if you’re defending, you must wait until the other team gets through the first checkpoint to head over to their spawn.

Related: Marvel Rivals x Captain America: Brave New World Collaboration Rewards, Skins & More

How To Use the Celestial Codex in Marvel Rivals

Of course, finding the Celestial Codex is only half of the battle, as you’ll need to know what to do with it after that. Whether you land on the attacking or defending side, you’re going to want to be familiar with the spray button (T on PC and left on the D-pad on console). It doesn’t matter what spray you use on the terminal in front of the Celestial Codex, but it’s a good idea to spray all over the spot to ensure there isn’t any funny business when you return to the lobby.

The defending side may also want to have their head on a swivel if they plan to travel to the enemy’s original spawn. Sure, you’re unlikely to come face-to-face with an opponent at the Celestial Codex, but it’s better to be safe than sorry. To help avoid any messy interactions, it’s a good idea to use mobile characters, such as Spider-Man and Rocket. That way, if someone does try to come after you, you can escape quickly and reassess the situation.

The final thing to remember is that it’s not a good idea to leave the game after finishing the VENI VIDI V…? Achievement. For starters, it’s a bad look to abandon your team in Marvel Rivals, a game where it takes all six players working in tandem to win. However, worse than that, there’s a chance the Achievement won’t count if the game’s stats aren’t logged. So, even if you finish the challenge in the first few minutes of a match, stick it out and help your team to victory.

And that’s how to find and use the Celestial Codex in Marvel Rivals. If you’re looking for more, here’s how to intercept the ball in the game’s newest mode, Clash of Dancing Lions.

Marvel Rivals is available now on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy