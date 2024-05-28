How to Find Archie in Neomuna in Destiny 2

Archie’s slipped off again, and so we’re off to Neomuna! Here’s how to find Archine in Neomuna in Destiny 2.

How to Complete Where in the System is Archie: Neomuna in Destiny 2

We’re right on the tail of the Final Shape, and for the last week, we’ll have to chase Archie down to Neomuna! Before we can get started, head over to the Bazaar and examine Archie’s neon green paw prints in front of Ada-1’s forge.

Speak to Ada-1 and she’ll grant you the quest officially. She’ll tell you to go speak to Nimbus. If you haven’t been to Neomuna in a while, the best waypoint to choose is Strider’s Gate on Neptune. You’ll teleport almost immediately in front of Nimbus. Speak to them, and they’ll give you your next hint: he directed Archie to their stash.

Nimbus’ stash, and house, is pretty close by. Jump off the ledge and head right. There, you’ll find a yellow building with a door. Enter, and you’ll find Archie’s paw prints on the left side.

The next step is to find out the hotbed of information on the Veil. In this case, that source of information is the Veil Containment facility in Irkalla Complex.

To get Irkalla Complex, head to Zephyr Concourse, which you can access by taking your Sparrow and zipping along the right-hand path once you leave Nimbus’ house.

While you’re in Zephyr Concourse, take a right and go through the turnstiles up the ramp. You’ll eventually enter Esi Terminal.

Once you’re in Esi Terminal, go left, past all the Cabal. You’ll find a door at the end of the short corridor. Follow it to the end, and you’ll eventually find the only way out, which will lead you onto a balcony and Irkalla Complex. Keep making your way straight until you reach the yellow portal.

Take the yellow portal to reach the sieged stadium. Go through the broken wall, up the ramp, and enter the building. This is the same building where you fought Calus with his daughter, all those moons ago. But be prepared to fight. There will be plenty of Cabal and a Tormentor right where Archie’s paw prints will be, which is right outside of the Irkalla Complex doors.

When you examine these paw prints, your next hint will be to go to where the Guardian mastered Strand. And that’s at Maya’s Retreat. To get to Maya’s Retreat, use the Liming Harbor fast travel point and go right towards the caves.

Go through the caves at Maya’s Retreat, but we have a way to go. Traverse the bridge and the Goblins, then climb your way up to the cave full of Harpy. Climb up the ledge at the back of the cave, and you’ll get to the open arena you once fought a giant Hydra in.

But now, you’ll find that there’s Cabal instead. At the very back of the arena is a yellow bar, Colossus. Kill it, and you’ll find Archie’s paw prints where it stood. Doing so will reveal the last clue. Archie went to a place where he could win a prize for us.

This is the Thrilladome Lost Sector. Head to Liming Harbor, then cut straight across the zone until you find a pretty innocuous building to the back. Enter, then jump up on the ledge to find a vent that will lead you into the Thrilladome.

Once you’re in the Thrilladome, you’ll have to fight your way to the very last room. But don’t make the leap through the dome into the boss’ room. Archie is in the last room, close to where you’ll find the final stationary Goblin.

Offer him pawsitive reinforcement and he’ll teleport away. Go speak to Ada-1 to grab your rewards: an Archie Plush Toy! And ten tokens of Bravery. This will complete the Into the Light secret mission, and you’ll get a bit of lore for your trouble. And if you really like that Archie plush, you can opt to get it in real life! The Archie Plush toy is part of the Bungie Rewards system, and it’s available only to players who complete the Where’s Archie Triumph before June 3. But it isn’t free! Expect to shell out $30 USD.

Destiny 2 is available now.

