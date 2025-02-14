How to find Captain Henqua's Spoils in Avowed

One of the ways in which players are encouraged to explore Avowed is through the many treasure maps leading to items of interest. In the first area, Dawnshore, you will be able to obtain Captain Henqua’s Spoils treasure map in Avowed. Here’s how to do it.

Where To Find Captain Henqua’s Spoils Treasure Map in Avowed

Image Source: Obsidian Entertainment via Escapist

To locate the treasure map, players must head to the lighthouse in the western part of Calviger’s Landing. Once you have arrived in The Living Lands, proceed to the southern part of the map to locate this region and head to the west.

Climb the lighthouse using the surrounding ledges and scaffolding, and watch your step as you move around the structure’s exterior. Eventually, this will get you to the top, where the Captain Henqua’s Spoils treasure map is.

Where To Find Captain Henqua’s Spoils in Avowed

Image Source: Obsidian Entertainment via Escapist

Now that you have the treasure map, the next port of call would be the actual location of your new loot. Climb down from the lighthouse, and get to the nearby river. From here, start moving northwards along the water until you reach a broken bridge. It will be just northeast of the Old Pargrun Wall and the Western Pargrun Wall Beacon fast travel point.

Continue onwards to the southern end of the structure, and prepare to head down to the river bed. Start swimming and seek out the opening towards the west. This will lead you to a cave within, and once you find yourself on solid ground again, you will be able to find a chest and the actual treasure, the unique Wind and Wave shield.

What Does the Wind and Wave Shield Do in Avowed?

Image Source: Obsidian Entertainment via Twinfinite

With a new shield in possession, you will be able to add it to your build and benefit from its two buffs. Equipping the Wind and Wave shield will grant both a 10% boost to movement speed and 20% resistance to Frost Accumulation.

With its Superb Quality, the shield is also much more powerful than any other similar shields you can find in the starting area of Dawnshore. With the right materials, you can also upgrade it to Legendary quality, although that will take plenty of rare resources, such as Glasswood Branches and Adra Ban.

And that’s how to find Captain Henqua’s Spoils treasure map in Avowed.

Avowed is available now on PC and Xbox.

