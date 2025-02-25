How To Find & Catch the Burglar (Robin Banks) in The Sims 4

The Sims 4 has been out for years and has introduced many things to the classic game franchise. However, every so often, nostalgia wins out, and the powers that be bring back an old concept. Here’s how to find and catch the Burglar, aka Robin Banks, in The Sims 4.

How To Find the Burglar in The Sims 4

A mainstay of the early Sims titles, the Burglar Sim would break into people’s homes and steal items, and as of the February 25, 2025, update of The Sims 4, she’s back and ready to strike again. The only time players will be able to locate the Burglar, now known as Robin Banks, is in the middle of the night. She will break into Sims’ homes and attempt to grab valuable items before anyone can act.

The Burglar won’t appear often in The Sims 4, but players will be able to increase her likelihood of her showing up at their homes by enabling the new Lot Challenge, Heist Havoc. This feature will also make alarms act up, making it more likely that the Burlgar escapes with whatever she grabs.

How To Catch the Burglar in The Sims 4

For those lucky enough to wake up before the Burglar finishes her work, there are a few ways to catch her. The first is to call the police, who are back in The Sims 4 and ready to arrest the criminal who’s been avoiding capture for decades. For those who want to take matters into their own hands, though, Sims are able to defend themselves and get into fights with Robin Banks. Of course, Sims who are more fit have a better chance of winning.

There are also special defenses that Sims players can use to protect themselves, including adding the Burglar Alarm. Here are the rest of the ways Sims can stand their ground, according to the developers of The Sims 4 (via Variety):

Have a dog? They’ll chase the Burglar right out. (Requires: The Sims 4 Cats & Dogs Expansion Pack)

Werewolves can intimidate the Burglar into leaving. (Requires: The Sims 4 Werewolves Game Pack )

Spellcasters? They’ve got everything from confusion spells to full-on transformations. (Requires: The Sims 4 Realm of Magic Game Pack)

Servos can zap the Burglar into place with their defense matrix. (Requires: The Sims 4 Discover University Expansion Pack)

Scientists can use the Freeze Ray to immobilize them. (Requires: The Sims 4 Get to Work Expansion Pack)

Vampires, of course, might take advantage of the situation for a quick warm-blooded snack before commanding the Burglar to leave. (Requires: The Sims 4 Vampires Game Pack

And that’s how to find and catch the Burglar, aka Robin Banks, in The Sims 4. If you’re looking for more, here’s how to break and repair a broken object in The Sims 4 Blast from the Past event.

The Sims 4 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

