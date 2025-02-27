How To Find & Complete All Cowboy Bebop Bonus Goals in Fortnite

Fortnite‘s latest anime collab is here, and it centers around a classic series. However, the good people at Epic Games are providing a lot more than just a couple of skins in the Item Shop. Here’s how to find and complete all Cowboy Bebop bonus goals in Fortnite.

How To Find All the Cowboy Bebop Bonus Goals in Fortnite

Unlike some past collabs that included additional challenges, the Cowboy Bebop quests are tucked away in a strange location. Players can access them by heading to the Quests portion of the main menu and locating the Miscellaneous section. Opening that will reveal challenges that players can complete to earn XP to unlock the Space Cowboy Wrap and the Bebop Legends Loading Screen that features Spike Spiegel and Fay Valentine.

All Cowboy Bebop Bonus Goals in Fortnite & How To Complete Them

To earn the XP required to get the items, there are quite a few quests, and while none of them are directly tied into the popular anime series, it’s easy to see how they’re moves that Spike and his crew would make to keep themselves fed and their ship in the air. Here are all of the Cowboy Bebop Bonus Goals in Fortnite:

Bonus Goal How To Complete Reward Jam for 5 seconds at a Named Location Play music using an instrument five times at a named POI. 10k XP Hire a Character Spend Gold Bars to add an NPC to your squad. 10k XP Collect Bars from eliminated players Eliminate players or find loot pools and collect 100 Gold. 10k XP Eliminate grunts with SMGs Find 10 NPC Grunts around the map and use an SMG to take them out. 10k XP Eliminate a player holding a Medallion Locate a player with a Medallion on the map by finding the gold circle and eliminate them. 10k XP Damage players with melee weapons Use a melee weapon like a Pickaxe or Shockwave Hammer to do 50 damage to an enemy player. 10k XP Purchase an item from a Black Market Visit one of the three Black Markets on the map and use Gold Bars or a Dill Bit to purchase an item. 10k XP Eat food Locate and consume three food items like an Apple or a Banana. 10k XP Damage players with pistols Use a pistol, such as Fletcher Kane’s Double Down Pistol, to do 500 damage to an enemy player. 10k XP Headshot players with pistols Aim at the head of enemy players using a pistol and hit them five times. 10k XP

And that’s how to find and complete all Cowboy Bebop Bonus Goals in Fortnite. Keep in mind that the challenges are only available until March 18, 2025, at 9:00 AM EST. If you’re looking for more, here are all the rumored collaborations for the Lawless season. Good luck out there, Space Cowboy.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

