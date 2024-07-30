How To Find & Defeat a Boss in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Fortnite loves to give players fun and unique quests to help them earn XP. However, from time to time, the game will release a truly difficult challenge that requires assistance. Here’s how to find and defeat a boss in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 3.

How To Find a Boss in Fortnite

If you’ve been playing Season 3 since the beginning, you’ve run into your fair share of bosses. They’re the NPCs that hold the Medallions that everybody is after. Unfortunately, that’s a double-edged sword because even if they’re easy to find, players not trying to pull off the challenge will also be looking to take down bosses and add their loot to their inventory. If you’re brave enough to continue on, here’s where to find all of the current Fortnite bosses:

Ringmaster Scarr: Nitrodome

The Machinist: Redline Rig or driving around the map

Megalo Don: Brutal Beachhead or driving around the map

With the Medallions providing special markers on the map, it’s easy to find a boss in Fortnite, but trying to defeat them is a very different story.

How To Defeat a Boss in Fortnite

The first thing to worry about when taking on a boss is having decent loot. Common weapons won’t get the job done, especially because you’re not just facing the boss but their minions, too. So, gather some decent guns, and it also doesn’t hurt to bring your squad along. If they’re nice enough to allow you to get the killing blow, it shouldn’t take long to finish this quest. Just prepare for other teams to push you after claiming your prize.

And that’s how to find a defeat a boss in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 3.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

