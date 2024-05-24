As you near the end of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, you’ll be faced with one of the game’s most infamous sidequests. Here’s how to find General White in Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door.

How To Find General White, Explained

To reach the moon in Chapter 7, you’ll need to find General White, who has been on vacation from Fahr Outpost for the entire game. Doing so will require you to crisscross the entire map and use NPC clues to figure out where he is. If you recall back to Chapter 1, you’ll probably remember seeing this unique NPC standing outside a house in Petalburg – that’s General White. So, to start this lengthy quest, make your way to Petalburg using the shortcuts in the Rouegport Sewers. Trust me, things will be easier if you use the warp pipes in the Sewers to get to these locations when applicable.

Screenshot captured by The Escapist

Once you arrive, you’ll quickly realize that he’s gone. If you talk to the Koopa by the gate you enter town from on the Western side of town, he’ll tell you that General White went to “a southern island.” The only southern island in the entire game is Keehaul Key, so head through the sewers again to the Keehaul Key pipe. Once you exit, you won’t see General White in the camp, but if you talk to Pa-Patch (he’s the big bob-omb), he’ll tell you that General White went to Glitzville. So, make your way there.

At Glitzville, head to the juice bar and speak to the bartender. He’ll tell you that General White just left and was on his way to the Great Tree. Leave Glitzville and head back to the sewers to go to the Great Tree. After entering it, speak to the Puni at the entrance, and he’ll tell you that General White “went somewhere dark.” Since we’ve been going to the main town of every chapter, that leaves Twilight Town. Go there, but no matter who you talk to, no one has any hints of where to find him other than he looked tired.

At this point, return to Fahr Outpost and speak to the mayor. You’ll inform him you failed your quest, and while the dialogue plays out, General White will step outside of a door in the background, stretch for a little bit, and then head back inside. Your blood may be boiling from doing this entirely pointless sidequest, only to return to the starting point, and you’d be justified in your rage, but it’s not over yet. Enter General White’s house to find him asleep. If you interact with him, you’ll be given the option to jump on him. After you jump on him, he won’t wake up. But after jumping on him nearly two dozen times, he’ll finally wake up, and you can finally head to the moon!

And that’s how you find General White in Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door.

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is available now.

