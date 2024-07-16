How to Find Gold Ore in Once Human

As you reach the later levels in Once Human, one of the most lucrative resources becomes Gold Ore. To help you stay on top of your base and inventory, this guide will cover where you can find the mined material.

Where to Find Gold Ore in Once Human

Gold Ore can be found in the Red Sands and Blackheart Regions. To collect the rare metal when you find it, you also need to have a Tungsten Pickaxe ready for use. In essence, you need to be in the end game before you start hunting for this metal in particular. So if you are below level 40, I recommend focusing on areas like the Iron River for Iron Ore instead of searching for the most rare resources on the map. Even if you have a motorcycle, you won’t be able to drive in and out to mine what you want.

Tungsten is mined in the same areas as you would find Gold Ore, so you’re on the right track if you already have your iron tools. Even if you can’t scan for the Tungsten you need, there are tons of great mining positions that you can plant around a base. After some time passes, you can collect the ore you need to craft a Tungsten Pickaxe and anything becomes harvestable. Just remember you also need the Memetic to go along with it.

With your new pickaxe in your inventory, head back to the Red Sands or Blackheart Regions. You need to start scouting the area for Gold Ore nodes which have a distinct look compared to other resources. Copper is the closest in color but the formations are entirely different. Gold will be much brighter and the ore itself will cover more of the rock, so it’s hard to get them mixed up. As soon as you find the bright rocks, start swinging with your Tungsten and claim what’s yours.

