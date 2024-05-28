How to Find Hidden Chests in Wuthering Waves

A huge part of the gameplay loop in Wuthering Waves involves exploring the world, solving puzzles, and uncovering those hidden chests, but 100% completing a map can be difficult if you have no clue where to go.

How to Use the Lootmapper to Find Hidden Chests in Wuthering Waves

The Lootmapper is one of the many utilities you can unlock in the game. Instead of being presented to you through a Main or a Side Quest, you get it from the Pioneer Association after exploring enough areas around the Jinzhou region. The association is introduced to you through the First Trial quest, unlocked once you explore enough areas.

Speak with Maqi and check your Exploration Progress to start claiming rewards. Your exploration percentage goes up whenever you complete a puzzle, find a chest, or finish some of the many Side Quests scattered around the map. Every 20% done in a certain sub-area (which you can check by opening the map and zooming out) allows you to claim some Progression toward your Pioneer level.

You start at Level 0, and subsequent levels grant you diverse rewards. You get the Lootmapper at Level 1. Equip it to your Utility wheel through the main menu, select it by pressing Tab, and deploy it by pressing T.

The Lootmapper reveals all nearby treasures around the used area via a small chest icon on the map, including hidden ones. It only reveals this small area, but you have three charges you can deploy on different points. You could set two Lootmappers next to each other, then set up another at a faraway area.

If you already grabbed all treasures in their current location, you can open the map, click on the Lootmapper icon, and select “Remove” to recover the charges. Remember to recover all Lootmappers before teleporting away, or you might forget where you used it, locking you out of charges until you find them again.

Note that the chest icon also reveals the treasure’s height, but it doesn’t show a direct path to it. You still need to find it by yourself and solve its related puzzles, if there are any. But things get way easier with the map showing you exactly where to go. Collecting those Wood-Textured Shards will definitely be quicker with this.

Wuthering Waves is available on PlayStation, PC, iOS, and Android.

