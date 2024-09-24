Image Credit: Bethesda
Doom's Courtyard in Fortnite.
Video Games
How To Find Hope’s Instructions Near Doom’s Courtyard in Fortnite

Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
|

Published: Sep 24, 2024 09:13 am

Fortnite is still supplying quests for players in need of XP to finish the Chapter 5, Season 4 Battle Pass. There’s also a bit of a story surrounding some of them, which is always a good time. Here’s how to find Hope’s instructions near Doom’s Courtyard in Fortnite.

How To Locate Hope’s Instructions Near Doom’s Courtyard in Fortnite

Hope's instructions near Doom's Courtyard in Fortnite.

Being the first Part 6 – Diamond in the Raft quest, finding Hope’s instructions is vital, as the rest of the week’s challenges cannot be completed without finishing this one. Thankfully, Fortnite didn’t make this challenge all that difficult.

The first step, of course, is to land near Doom’s Courtyard. It’s probably best not to land in the middle of the POI, as it’s typically a hotspot. Sure, there isn’t an NPC with a Medallion for players to eliminate, but the location has plenty of chests and is close enough to other important spots to make it a worthwhile drop. So, after landing at a nearby building and looting up, it’s time to locate the instructions and get that sweet XP.

Despite not dropping in the middle of Doom’s Courtyard, that’s where to head next, as Hope’s instructions are dead in the middle of the Fortnite Doctor Doom statue. They won’t be hard to miss, as the game highlights them, but players will have to interact with them to finish the challenge, which presents its own set of challenges. However, with at least one gun in the inventory, no player should be able to stand between people doing their Story Quests and all that XP.

And that’s how to locate Hope’s instructions near Doom’s Courtyard in Fortnite.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

Fortnite
