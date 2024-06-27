How to Find & Kill Winter Lanterns (Aging Untouchable) in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

You thought you were rid of them for good once you beat Bloodborne, but joke’s on you. The dreadful brain enemies are back with the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. Here’s how to beat Winter Lanterns, or Aging Untouchables as they’re known here, in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.

Recommended Videos

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Winter Lantern/Aging Untouchable Location

First off, let’s go over where the Winter Lanterns are actually located in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. They can be found in the Abyssal Woods area, and you’ll see them patrolling the entire swamp section.

To get to the Abyssal Woods, you’ll need to interact with the hidden coffin in the Shadow Keep, which takes you to a new part of the Scadu Altus region. From there, keep following the river south until you reach the Darklight Catacombs. After clearing this area and beating the boss, you’ll unlock the Abandoned Graveyard Site of Grace, and you can head into the Abyssal Woods from there.

How to Kill the Winter Lantern Brain Enemies

Similar to their gross counterparts in Bloodborne, these Abyssal Woods Winter Lanterns will start inflicting you with Madness if they spot you and as you get close to them. This means that you can’t just fight them head on, even if you’ve got decent Madness resistance.

The only reliable way to kill them is to parry them as soon as they try to strike you with their hands. This will leave them stunned, allowing you to kill them very easily. As far as I can tell, this is the only way to deal with them aside from just running off.

Winter Lantern Enemy Drops

Killing these enemies will reward you with either a Swollen Grape, which is a crafting material, or the Aged One’s Exultation Talisman. The Talisman has the following description:

‘A talisman depicting the exultation of the aging untouchable, whose head resembles a sprig of ripe grapes. Raises attack power when madness is triggered in the vicinity. “Gift your madness to our Lord. Bless our brethren with grapes. Take care that they fully ripen.”‘

And that’s everything you need to know about how to deal with the Winter Lanterns or Aging Untouchables in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to use the Secret Rite Scroll, and how to get the Lightning Perfume Bottle.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy