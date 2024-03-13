How To Find Mythril in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth

Resources are the key to crafting in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth, and rare resources are the worst to grind. Mythril, a key component in high-quality gear, is a particularly difficult item to scrouge, but we have a few tips for grinding it.

While Iron Ore will suffice when just getting started in FF7 Rebirth, players will quickly find themselves coming up on recipes limited by their rare ingredients. Ore can be particularly challenging to get ahold of, as it tends to spawn on rocky outcroppings or in caves. One of the hardest to get ahold of is Mythril Ore thanks to low drop rates.

Where To Find Mythril Ore In FF7 Rebirth

Screenshot via Escapist

Players can find Mythril ore in every region of FF7 Rebirth. However, the spawn rates are very low, making it difficult to find as a regular drop.

How To Grind Mythril Ore In FF7 Rebirth

To grind Mythril Ore, players will want to ride on their Chocobo or visit the Mythril Mines outside of the Grasslands Swamp.

Using the Chocobos, players can locate hidden items. Oftentimes, these items are of a higher rarity than those spawning in bags or clumps in the overworld. We were able to locate many Mythiral Ore clusters in Junon, Cosmo Canyon, and Nibelheim in this manner. Mythril ore can also be found inside hidden chests.

Additionally, Mythril Ore has a small chance of dropping in the Mythril Mines, where Barret can shoot at the nodes along the wall. However, descending back into the mines after leaving them in Chapter 3 isn’t always an ideal journey, and may better be saved for desperate measures.

Can You Buy Mythril Ore in FF7 Rebirth?

Yes, players can purchase Mythril ore for 1,000 Gil at the Tack Store after unlocking the Chocobo Ranch in Nibelheim during Chapter 11. However, this is a steep price for the ore, and should only be done after players have unlocked the Gil boost Materia.

With plenty of Mythril, players can craft the Revival Earrings, Protective Boots, Jeweled Ring, Safety Bit, and Healing Carcanet. Each of these items offers an important boost in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, with the Revival Earrings being the most costly and the most useful. While they break after use, they can be the difference between victory and defeat in a turbulent battle.