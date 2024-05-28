How to Find Pecok Flowers in Wuthering Waves

If you want to ascend your five-star Resonator, there’s a chance you’re going to need to track down a Pecok Flower. Here’s how to find Pecok Flowers fast in Wuthering Waves.

Recommended Videos

How to Farm Pecok Flowers Fast in Wuthering Waves

If your Rover has hit level 40, you might be eyeing up that next Ascension. But to get Rover to that next level, you’ll need four Pecok Flowers, which can prove to be quite elusive unless you know where to look. Fortunately, they’re quite easy to farm. There are two ways you can quickly get Pecok Flowers in Wuthering Waves. First, you can go to Shifang Pharmacy in Jinzhou and purchase Pecok Flowers for 3,000 shell credits each, or you can pick them by the fistful in the wild.

Related: How to Find Hidden Chests in Wuthering Waves

Pecok Flowers are commonly found in Taoyuan Vile, which is located between Gorges of Spirits to the northeast of Jinzhou, and Central Plains, which is directly north of Jinzhou. There are three Resonance Beacon located near Taoyuan Vile, but the closest one to Jinzhou is the Huanglong-Central Plains Resonance Beacon, which is located just left of Jinzhou’s main northern road.

Once you’re in Taouyan Vile, examine the grass fields surrounding the paths that cut through the town. There’s generally one or two scattered around in each field, and you’ll be able to collect six if you meticulously come through the town. Pecok Flowers, like all resources, respawn every 24 hours.

In Wuthering Waves, that means you’ll need to wait until 4:00 AM CST (China Standard Time). For those in North America, that means you’ll need to wait until 4:00 PM EST or 8:00 PM GMT. At this point, you can revisit Taoyuan Vile, grab those flowers, and defeat any elite enemies that you might have tackled the day before.

Related: How to Find the Exile Seeking Help Treasure in Wuthering Waves

Of course, Rover will need more than Pecok Flowers to Ascend. She’ll also need a Mysterious Code, which you can get by getting to level three with the Casket Delivery vendor in Jinzhou City. So, be sure to grab all the Caskets you see while you’re roaming around.

And that’s how to find Pecok Flowers in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves is available now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more