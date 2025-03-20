How to Find & Recruit All Allies in Assassin's Creed Shadows

In Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Naoe and Yasuke have a difficult task on their hands, but thankfully, they need not go about it alone. And if you are seeking the best way to find and recruit all allies in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, this is a good place to start.

Allies in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Explained

There are two types of allies that can be recruited in the game. Some add new functions in the Hideout, such as the blacksmith, which allows for forging and upgrading your equipment. Then, there are the others who can be used out in the world as combat companions, together with upgradeable abilities that can be useful in all situations.

Once a combat ally has joined up, players will be able to manage them either in the Hideout or in any of the kakuregas that you have unlocked. Once you call them in, they will unleash their initial skill and then continue to fight alongside you until they are defeated or all enemies are gone. Building a dojo in the hideout will let you level them up and also make it possible to have two allies equipped at any given time.

Allies are optional, and you can even miss them all during your story progress in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, but it always helps to have one more blade in your corner.

All Allies You Can Find & Recruit in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

For starters, these are the non-combat allies that will join the league through the main and side quests in the game:

Tomiko – An Unpayable Debt

Junjiro – From Spark to Flame

Heiji (Blacksmith) – Way of the Blacksmith

The rest can be used as part of the arsenal to overcome the challenges in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

Yaya

The Buddhist monk will first surface during the main quest, The Fatherless Monk. Even though she is more than willing to fight against the oppressors, Yaya appreciates justice more than wanton violence, which is similar to Yasuke.

During the Heads Will Roll quest to assassinate the main target known as The Wounded, you must choose to spare the target. This is in line with her values, which will be crucial to progressing your relationship with her.

Next, take on the Find Yaya/The Stray Dogs missions. Once again, make the right choices by convincing her to forgive her wayward apprentice and for both to seek forgiveness. This will lead to the final decision, where you can ask her to be one of your allies in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

A close-combat expert, Yaya’s abilities at each level are:

Novice: Yaya joins the fight and performs pushback attacks.

Yaya joins the fight and performs pushback attacks. Initiate: When joining the fight, Yaya will knock down an enemy.

Veteran: Yaya uses a powerful kick to send enemies flying.

Katsuhime

If you want one of your allies to use ranged attacks to take out your enemies in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, then Katsuhime is the best choice. The Koga shinobi is well versed in using the Teppo and can deliver high damage in an instant.

In the region of Omi, you will hunt down The Naginata, which paves the way to her series of quests. Finish up Showdown in Sakamoto and Requiem for Rokkaku, and the Letter from Katsuhime sidequest will become available. Follow the questline up until The Diary of Lady Rokkaku. Rescue the target and choose the option to invite Katsuhime into the league.

Eliminating and debilitating is what Katsuhime is proficient in:

Novice: Katsuhime will deal daze damage when entering the fight.

Katsuhime will deal daze damage when entering the fight. Initiate: She uses a dazing bomb when entering a fight for an added area of effect.

Veteran: Katsuhime’s teppo shots that hit a dazed target now ricochets to another target.

Gennojo

The sly thief known as Gennojo will be first encountered in the Missing Missive quest that is part of locating The Fool. After sparing him, the ally will return to the Lost Honor mission, followed by Sake and Sword, Honor Among Thieves, and Stolen Hearts.

At each turn, be sure to flirt with him and assure him of his convictions. Eventually, in The Godless Harvest side quest, prevent Gennojo from taking the explosive option and then choose to convince him to join the team.

With tools and tricks up his sleeves, this is what Gennojo can do as one of your allies in Assassin’s Creed Shadows:

Novice: Gennojo arrives at the fight with a bomb to shock the enemy.

Gennojo arrives at the fight with a bomb to shock the enemy. Initiate: The thief acts as a distraction to draw the attention of nearby enemies.

Veteran: His presence prevents servants from telling on you and your crimes.

Ibuki

Head to Iga, and you will be able to meet the ronin, Ibuki, who is waging a one-man war against the corrupt in the region. Start with the Ambust Interrupted sidequest near Kashiwara Village using Yasuke and continue his questline.

You should always choose to side with Ibuki, and even romance him if you want, but it will be an easy choice to make to get him to join the organization at the end of it all.

Ibuki is capable of the following:

Novice: Ibuki joins the fight and deals impac t attacks.

t attacks. Initiate: When joining the fight, Ibuki shatters the armor of nearby enemies.

Veteran: Ibuki will shatter the armor or nearby enemies more often when fighting.

Oni-yuri

Instead of killing, Oni-yuri should be your go-to if you want to disable your enemies instead. To start recruiting her, head to Tsuruga in Wakasa to begin her line of sidequests, starting with Sweet Lies.

While her methods and integrity may be questioned, if you want her to join, make sure to trust in her throughout the line of her quests. This will culminate in the final decision to allow her to join the league and hopefully, change her ways.

Here’s what Oni-yuri can do:

Novice: Oni-yuri enters the fray and puts an enemy to sleep.

Oni-yuri enters the fray and puts an enemy to sleep. Initiate: She releases a poison cloud that causes the affliction to nearby enemies.

Veteran: Enemy reinforcements will now be delayed.

That’s all you need to know about finding and recruiting all allies in Assassin’s Creed Shadows. For everything else, please check out The Escapist.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

