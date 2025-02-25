How To Find & Rob Fletcher Kane’s Personal Safe in Fortnite

Forgot password
Published: Feb 25, 2025 10:19 am

Fortnite is making players put in the work to complete the first set of Outlaw Story Quests in Chapter 6, Season 2. In fact, one of the tasks is much more involved than others. Here’s how to find and rob Fletcher Kane’s personal safe in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2.

How To Find Fletcher Kane’s Personal Safe in Fortnite

Fletcher Kane's personal safe in Fortnite.

After sabotaging the payphones for Valentina, your next mission involves dealing with her again. Talk to her in Outlaw Oasis, and she will brief you on everything you need to know about Kane’s personal safe. It turns out that Kane doesn’t hide his goods far from where Valentina hangs out, with the safe being in the middle of a building in Outlaw Oasis.

Follow Valentina as she makes her way to the location and watch her set up show. That’s, of course, the easy part, as the second part of the Quests pits you against all kinds of enemies.

How To Rob Fletcher Kane’s Personal Safe in Fortnite

After leading you to the safe, Valentina will work to crack it. However, some of Kane’s goons will appear and attempt to ruin your plans. You have to eliminate six of them to complete this portion of the mission, and once that’s done, you must return to Valentina to claim your XP.

While that sounds rather easy, things get complicated because Outlaw Oasis is a hot drop. Plenty of players drop there, looking for the best loot to start their game off on the right note. To keep yourself safe, make sure to grab a few weapons before heading to Valentina. It’s also important to remember to pick up any extra ammo or weapons Kane’s goons drop because it’s easy to run out, especially when you have to eliminate so many NPCs.

The other way to tackle this challenge is to avoid dropping at Outlaw Oasis. Valentina isn’t going anywhere, so there’s no race against the clock when it comes to starting the Quest. You can wait for all the action to go down at the start of a match and then make your way over to Outlaw Oasis with a full loadout. That way, you’re ready for whatever comes your way, including Kane’s goons.

And that’s how to find and rob Fletcher Kane’s personal safe in Fortnite. If you’re looking for more, here are all the rumored collaborations for the Lawless season.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

