How To Find & Talk To Outlaw Midas in Fortnite Chapter 6

It’s time for another set of Story Quests in Fortnite Chapter 6. The Wanted: Midas challenges focus on the new Outlaw Keycard, which became available after the completion of the Community Quest. So, here’s how to find and talk to Outlaw Midas in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2: Lawless.

How To Find Outlaw Midas in Fortnite Chapter 6

After you get through the first five stages of the Wanted: Midas Quests, you’re head is likely going to be spinning. That’s because you spent hours getting your Outlaw Keycard to the right rarity to open the Outlaw Chest and then went on to use the Sensor Backpack and steal a mask. It’s one of the more overwhelming sets of Quests Fortnite has put out, and unfortunately, the final stage isn’t a walk in the park, either.

Stage 6 of the Fortnite Wanted: Midas Quests asks you to talk to Midas about the Zero Point Shard. It sounds simple enough, but you’ll probably quickly realize that Outlaw Midas isn’t one of the NPCs from the start of the season. In fact, Midas only joined the fray after the Community Quest was completed. So, you’re going to have to locate the Outlaw, and it turns out he’s just hanging out near one of the Black Markets.

Midas is underground in the Black Market northeast of Masked Meadows, which Keisha Cross also calls home. Now, there are two ways to enter this location. The first, of course, is the main building that it’s above, but that can be a little bit of a hot spot, especially because there’s a Reboot Van right outside. So, use the sewer entrance to the east of the building instead. It sends you right into the heart of the Fortnite Black Market, though you won’t find Midas walking around with Keisha Cross.

It turns out that Midas is behind the Outlaw door in the back of the Black Market. If you’re doing this challenge, you’re probably already familiar with the feature; however, if you need a refresher, you already have the Outlaw Keycard that grants access to the door, and all you have to do is interact with it. It’s also possible that the door is already open, as anyone in a Battle Royale game can open it for the entire lobby.

How To Talk to Outlaw Midas in Fortnite Chapter 6.

No matter how the door got open, you can now head inside the backroom and talk to Midas about the Zero Point Shard. Just walk up to him and hit the interact button until he’s done talking. That action will complete the final stage of the Wanted: Midas Quests and reward you with 30,000 XP. You can now go back to focusing on getting Victory Royales after all those hours of hard work.

And that’s how to find and talk to Outlaw Midas in Fortnite Chapter 6. If you’re looking for more, here are all the rumored collaborations for the Lawless season.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

