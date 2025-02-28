Monster Hunter Wilds streamlines a lot of systems in the series, and it’s gotten to the point where you don’t even really need to track monsters anymore. There is one small exception, though. Here’s how to find the Black Flame in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Tracking the Black Flame in Monster Hunter Wilds

About midway through the main story of Monster Hunter Wilds, in chapter 3, the Black Flame monster will show up before slithering away somewhere in the Oilwell Basin. Your job is to find out where it went and slay it.

Leave the Base Camp, and then head towards Zone 9 of the region, as indicated in the map screenshot down below.

On your way there, you’ll find some tar tracks on the ground that you can examine. Once you interact with them, the Hunter will pick up the Black Flame’s trail, and it’ll automatically be sent to the scoutflies, allowing you to track its exact location with ease. From here, just head to Zone 9, where the giant flaming crater is, and continue following the green path illuminated by the scoutflies to find the Black Flame.

The Black Flame, otherwise known as Nu Udra, is a tentacled monster that can also attack with fire and other flame-based attacks. You’ll generally want to take out a couple of its tentacles first to make the rest of the fight easier. Doing so will allow you to get closer to its inner weak points, letting you carve out more materials by the end of the fight.

I’d also recommend keeping a few Cool Drinks on you to help stave off the heat of the region, or your health will deplete continuously.

And that’s how to find the Black Flame in Monster Hunter Wilds. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to change the Palico’s language and how to capture monsters.

