How To Find The Dragon-Hunter’s Great Katana in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree is bringing plenty of new weapons to the game and one of these is the Dragon-Hunter’s Great Katana. This incredible weapon is great because it can be collected early in the game, and here’s how.

Where To Find the Dragon-Hunter’s Great Katana in Elden Ring

Screenshot via The Escapist

To get the Dragon-Hunter’s Great Katana you need to slay the Ancient Dragon-Man from within the Dragon’s Pit. This location can be found along the cliffside south of Castke Ensis and it is available right from the moment you step foot into the Shadow Lands.

When reaching this location you’ll first have to pass the Invader Ancient Dragon-Man, but this is not the enemy that will drop you the Dragon-Hunter’s Great Katana, that is the real one deep in the cave. Once you beat the invader keep going forward and enter the cave.

Once you enter the cave interact with the site of grace and continue down into the cavern. You’ll pass a variety of enemies, but be aware that the weaker enemies will continue to revive when they are killed so eventually, you’ll want to leave them be.

Follow the path until you reach a large staircase. Head down to the massive hole in the ground, if you head up you can fight a giant dragon, but this isn’t the enemy who has your loot. While it looks like a fatal fall, you can jump into the hole and survive by landing on soft sand. Here is the entry to the boss’s room. There’s a stake of Marika outside of the entry so don’t stress if you die, you can just respawn and try again.

Screenshot via The Escapist

Fighting the Ancient Dragon-Man is simple, but can be dangerous. Most of his attacks are from close range as he swings his giant katana. However, he does use dragon magic too so be wary if you see his head morph into a beast’s.

Once you win this fight you’ll get the Dragon-Hunter’s Great Katana and be set to continue on with the rest of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.

