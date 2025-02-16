Depending on how you want to end “Back in the Saddle,” you’ll need to do some investigating in Nebakov. What you need is in the dungeon, so it’s helps to know how to find the dungeon in Nebakov Fortress in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Nebakov Fortress Dungeon Location

Screenshot by The Escapist

After “For Whom the Bell Tolls,” you start “Back in the Saddle.” For this quest, you get to explore Nebakov Fortress and get an idea of what’s amiss while Hans is in a meeting that lasts about six in-game hours. This gives you plenty of time for snooping, which you’ll likely start by talking to people around the fortress.

If you plan on romancing Klara, you definitely want to take a moment to speak with her and answer her riddle, as she’s also at Nebakov Fortress during this quest.

Aside from talking to people and finding their reactions suspicious, the best evidence you can report back to Otto von Bergow is lord Nebak himself. Unfortunately, he’s currently being held in the fortress’ dungeon. The dungeon is found at the base of the tower.

Accessing Nebakov Fortress Dungeon

There are two ways to get into the dungeon. There’s a guard standing at the base of the tower that you need to get past to access the dungeon. If you trust your Charisma score, speak to the guard and tell him that Jaromier wants to see him. Otherwise, you need to find a way around him.

Enter the kitchen and exit through its back door. This puts you under a walkway that lets you sneak behind the guard. Crouch down and quietly get close enough to knock him out. Pull his body under the walkway and out of sight to avoid sounding alarms and getting yourself in trouble. Then, loot him to get the dungeon keys.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Enter the dungeon and find Nebak being held prisoner there. Speak with him, and he tells you that he’s Nebak and the fortress is basically under the control of bandits at the moment. Try not to linger for too long, since you can be found by bandits and get yourself in a mess. Promise him that you’ll tell Otto von Bergow about the situation and get out. By this point, Hans should be close to finishing his meeting, so you can go meet up with him.

Returning to Trosky

Tell Hans about the situation around the fortress, and he agrees to return to Trosky. When you arrive, you have the option to meet Otto right away, which puts you straight in the meeting with him so you don’t need to walk there yourself. Otto wants the issue dealt with, and that leads to an interrogation section. However, Otto also asks if you know about any other suspicious happenings. At this point, you get a choice to tell him that Lord Semine left his own wedding early.

Be warned that what you tell Otto at this point has consequences, so choose wisely if you want to avoid a massacre or the possibility of being hanged.

After you find the dungeon in Nebakov Fortress in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 and return to Otto, you complete “Back in the Saddle.” Up next, you move onto the “Necessary Evil” main quest.

