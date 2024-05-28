How to Find the Exile Seeking Help Treasure in Wuthering Waves

While not properly a side quest or anything, players may encounter an Exile Seeking Help in Wuthering Waves, which can lead them to an extra, easy treasure chest for their collection. Here’s how you can help this exile while also securing your pay.

Recommended Videos

Where to Find the Exile Seeking Help Treasure Chest in Wuthering Waves

You may encounter said exile when walking around Qichi Village, next to the Tacit Field in this area. The first thing you’ll see is his dialogue popping up on the screen, indicating he’s nearby. Keep heading west of the field until you find him lying down next to some trees, asking for your help. Interact with him to give him some first aid.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Once he’s a bit better, he wishes to reward you with the info about the treasure he was looking for. However, the only tip is the phrase, “By the river, where the wings of butterflies flutter.” But this is more than enough for us to find out its location, which is not very far from this starting point.

Keep heading up the current and following the river, getting rid of any enemies that show up on your way. Eventually, you’ll see some butterflies agglomerated next to the waters. Approach them and interact with the Phoenix Butterfly to reveal the hidden chest. Take this chance to get some Butterfly materials here, too.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Related: How to Unlock & Complete the Tower of Adversity in Wuthering Waves

The exile disappears once you collect this treasure, so consider this small objective complete when you do so. The treasure, as you might’ve guessed, is another regular treasure chest to add to your collection, completing another of the many hidden sidequests-like interactions in Wuthering Waves you can find by exploring the world. Each small step counts if you’re saving for the upcoming banners.

Wuthering Waves is available for PC, Android and iOS.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more