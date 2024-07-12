High Banks absolutely sprawls, and it’s absolutely drowning in Deviants. Here’s how to find the High Banks weapon and armor crates in Once Human.

How to Find the High Banks Weapon and Armor Crates in Once Human

High Banks has it all: balloon-headed giants, matronly beverage machines, and a seemingly endless parade of Deviants who want to take a chunk out of your skull. So, you’d be forgiven for wanting to find the High Banks weapon and armor crates as soon as possible before getting out of town. Fortunately, they’re both quite close to each other.

Screenshots by The Escapist

How to Find the High Banks Weapon Crate

To find the High Banks weapon crate, you’ll actually want to head out of the main town and start heading for the hills, towards the residential area. The precise coordinates are 5386, -5880. You can easily get here by taking the south road off the High Banks street and moving towards the teleporter tower.

Screenshots by The Escapist

As you do, you’ll come across your first residential house, which has a red roof. This is the location of our weapon chest! Simply head upstairs and it will be neatly presented to you. I found a weapon mod in mine.

How to Find the High Banks Armor Crate

To find the High Banks Armor Crate, leave the weapon crate house and turn left, continuing up the hill. The road will wind, but you’ll eventually reach another red-shingled home. The armor crate is here, but this place is absolutely crawling with Deviants.

Screenshots by The Escapist

There are two Deviants in sheets, Deviants in the house, and a weird obstacle Deviant on the stairs. Either way, make your way past them and you’ll find the Gear / Armor Crate on the second-floor balcony of a room.

Screenshots by The Escapist

This was a little tougher than the Hearst Industries Mystical Crate, but only because of the Deviant threats. Hearst Industries still wins for being the most difficult one to find.

Once Human is available to play now.

